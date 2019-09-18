With all the hype around Wetumpka’s offense during the offseason, no one would have blamed quarterback Tyquan Rawls for feeling a little bit of pressure on the field. However, even if there has been pressure, Rawls has thrived under it so far and it showed again Friday night with a big performance at Opelika.
Despite the 33-32 loss to the Bulldogs, Rawls accounted for 321 yards and scored a rushing touchdown for the fifth consecutive game. He also added an interception on defense. Rawls is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“After the game, everybody is hurting,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “You work hard for that and you want to win the game so when you don’t, everyone is frustrated but you don’t want to overshadow the positives. We want to point out the good things we are doing.”
Rawls said he just wants to build off his performance and work harder to get back on the winning track. Rawls has been in the starting lineup for the last three years, playing in three thrillers against Opelika.
“It’s fun and it’s intense,” Rawls said. “When you hear Opelika and Wetumpka, you expect a good game. You can’t expect it to be by one point but you expect a good game. It was a hard-fought game.”
After a slow start offensively, Rawls and the Indians found their rhythm on the ground. He finished with 220 yards on 18 attempts but it was the important throws in the passing game that opened up the rushing attack. Rawls had his worst completion percentage of the season but completed eight of his final 14 attempts including two downfield passes to Malik Davis to set up rushing touchdowns by Terrance Thomas.
“One big step he has taken is he is more comfortable in the pocket and he is reading coverages,” Perry said. “That has been very noticeable. He understands the offense and he makes great suggestions on plays that are always accurate.”
Rawls set up another rushing touchdown for Thomas in the third quarter but he did it from his defensive back position. After baiting the quarterback on a fake blitz, Rawls sprinted back to cover a deep pass in his own end zone and hauled in his second interception of the season. Rawls played a majority of snaps in the second half on both sides.
“I’ll do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Rawls said. “I drink a lot of water and wait for my name to be called.”
Rawls never showed signs of fatigue and came up with his biggest play of the night in the fourth quarter. With just under nine minutes to go, Rawls kept the ball on a read option and sprinted straight through the middle of Opelika’s defense for an 82-yard touchdown run. The score gave Wetumpka its first lead of the night.
“It felt like we won the game then,” Rawls said. “Our defense was playing well and I thought we were going to get a stop. We got some momentum off that.”
Opelika ultimately scored one last time and Rawls’ final pass attempt fell incomplete on a fourth down with less than a minute to go in the game.
Despite Wetumpka sitting with two losses already, Rawls said he is confident in his team to respond the rest of the season. That confidence is mutual from his teammates and for good reason as Rawls seems to be on his way to be another finalist for Class 6A Back of the Year. Rawls has accounted for 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with two interceptions in just four games.
“He’s an incredible young man,” Perry said. “We tell him that he doesn’t have to feel like the weight of the offense is on his shoulders even though we are working through him. I’ve encouraged him to just go out and play his game. He’s such a competitor and that came out Friday night. He wants the ball in critical situations.”