It was already a big week for Stanhope Elmore with Wetumpka on the schedule for the region finale but senior William Whitlow Jr. added even more to his to-do list last week. Just one day before the big rivalry showdown, Whitlow Jr. announced his commitment to play for Memphis next season.
“It’s been chaotic,” Whitlow Jr. said. “There has been a lot of pressure and a lot of thinking but in the end, everything worked out.”
The three-star defensive end wasted no time to show he is ready to play at the next level and give Memphis fans something to look forward to. Whitlow Jr. recorded four sacks and another tackle for a loss, helping Stanhope Elmore’s defense lead the Mustangs to a 23-13 win and earning him Elmore County Player of the Week honors.
“He was the best player on the field tonight by far,” SEHS coach Brian Bradford said. “I see it every day in practice. He’s just a great kid. He always has a great attitude and he’s the hardest worker so when you have a guy like that, it doesn’t do anything but make your program better.”
Stanhope Elmore finished with eight sacks as a team as Whitlow Jr. and his teammates on the defensive line were in the backfield most of the night to put pressure on Wetumpka quarterback Robert Rose. Wetumpka’s offense never got too comfortable and was limited to just 198 yards.
“We wanted to put pressure on him because he’s a great quarterback,” Bradford said. “We didn’t want him to sit in the pocket and we wanted to force him to scramble. The defensive line did a good job of pressuring him and getting him out of sync a little bit.”
The Mustangs still could not pull away as Wetumpka tried to keep its comeback hopes alive and moved the ball inside the red zone late in the fourth quarter. Whitlow Jr. showed up one more time, recording his final sack for a loss of 10 yards before hurrying Rose on the next snap to help force a turnover on downs.
“It felt surreal,” Whitlow Jr. said. “We were close to icing the game so that was awesome. I live for that kind of moment. I do all of that for my team. I wanted a win more than anything else so I had to go out and play my hardest for my boys.”
Whitlow Jr. has played a big part in the last three games in the rivalry series, helping the Mustangs win three consecutive meetings with Wetumpka for the first time since 2005.
“It means a lot,” Whitlow Jr. said. “This is a rivalry and a region game so it means so much more. We had to settle our nerves and go out to play for 48 minutes. We had to come in and play our best football.”