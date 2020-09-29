When Holtville jumped out to an early lead in the annual Bulldog Brawl on Friday night, Marbury was forced to get out of its comfort zone on offense, putting the ball in the air more often than most of its other games this season. Holtville was prepared for it though and some key turnovers along with limiting any big plays helped the Bulldogs hold on to a 33-14 victory.
Newly appointed defensive back John Williamson was at the center of a lot of the success especially in the second half where he recorded an interception and a tackle for a loss to slow down a pair of Marbury drives. Williamson is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“We moved him from primarily on the offense to the secondary the week before Talladega and he has tremendously helped us,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “He has some natural instincts over there. He’s more relaxed and more fluid.”
After recording five receptions in the first three games of the season, Williamson took on a different role but was immediately put into the starting lineup. He was already making an impact on the defensive side including two pass deflections in two games but he got a chance for his first career interception and he took advantage of it.
After Holtville took a 20-0 lead in the first half, Marbury scored on consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters. Holtville responded with another touchdown of its own to go back up by two scores but Marbury quickly threatened to turn the game into a shootout.
That’s when Williamson leaped in front of a 15-yard pass attempt to intercept the pass, ending Marbury’s drive inside Holtville territory.
“He played that ball perfectly,” Franklin said. “He just sees it and breaks on the football. It really eliminated a drive they had going. Anytime you can force turnovers, it’s a boost for your defense.”
Holtville did not allow another score the rest of the night and continued to limit the Marbury offense across the final 18 minutes. Williamson and the secondary only allowed 129 passing yards and zero touchdowns through the air while finishing with two interceptions.
In the past, the team’s passing defense has proven to be a weak spot but it has shown signs of improvement and that continued with the Marbury game. It marked the fourth straight game with at least one interception for the secondary.
“Our secondary has improved two folds from early in the season,” Franklin said. “That has come from just the reps in practice. They took it personal because our secondary was not real good last year. They have dramatically improved every week.”
Williamson brings more to the defense than just an improvement in the pass coverage. He has shown the ability to be a reliable tackler, recording 14 tackles in three games including two for a loss. His tackle behind the line against Marbury came on an attempted swing pass which put the offense behind the chains on second down, eventually helping the drive end in a punt.
“John will come up and get a tackle,” Franklin said. “He reads the game very well and he comes down with a purpose when he comes down for a tackle.”