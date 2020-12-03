An athlete’s versatility can provide a big boost on the volleyball court. That’s why so many of the best players rarely leave the court as they can be a threat at the net in the attack or a reliable option to defend on the back line.

However, versatility is not always needed especially when a player can be dominant in one specialty. That has always been the case for Wetumpka’s Morgan Causey.

Causey was once again a force in the middle and made a massive difference any time she was on the court. She finished with 206 kills and led the team with 84 blocks to help lead Wetumpka to its fourth consecutive area title.

“When she’s on the front row, it’s a whole different game,” Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith said. “She can shut down the other team’s hitters and no one can pass off her spike. She brings a whole different energy.”

While Causey stuck with what she was best at, she made clear improvements over the course of her career and brought it all together to become a more complete player at the net. It was not always about the big swings and playing the power game as Causey brought out the finesse style when she needed to, tipping the ball over potential block attempts.

“The way her game evolved was just being more aggressive at the right times,” Smith said. “Early she was just aggressive and focused on getting the ball over the net instead of scoring a point. It’s not always about the most dominant kill but it’s about scoring a point when you need to. She got better at that.”

Of course, Causey was still at her best when she caught the ball with one of her big swings. Even with limited attendance this season, Wetumpka’s fans were often at their loudest on the back end of one of Causey’s kills.

“One of the biggest compliments I got this year was from one of the other players that came over,” Smith said. “They said we look like a real volleyball team and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. Then with the crowd support we had and the enthusiasm, it was fun to watch and fun to coach.”

Elmore County Coach of the Year: Moncrief hits milestone, grabs another area title in first year at 5A It was a challenging year for fall sports teams across the board and with the volleyball season in jeopardy for as long as it was, just gettin…

Causey had a couple more big performances in her final home matches which led to a pair of postseason victories. The first came in the area tournament final against Stanhope Elmore when she led Wetumpka with 10 kills in the three-set sweep. Causey has been a thorn in the side of the Mustangs for three years and they’ll be happy to see a Wetumpka team without her in the middle.

“We’ve been waiting on Morgan to graduate,” SEHS coach Virginia Barber joked. “But really, the best part about her is she is an all-around athlete and like another coach on the court. I’ve used her as an example in our locker room as how a player should be. Just having an athlete like that in the county is good for everyone.”

While Causey made plenty of impact while she was on the court, she did spend some time on the bench as Wetumpka worked through its rotations. That did not stop Causey from taking on a positive role from the sidelines.

“She showed it with her enthusiasm,” Smith said. “She wasn’t in it for herself and her teammates saw that. It shows them she believes in the team. She wants the entire team to do well.”