Lindsey Brown has shown, over and over again, what she can do on the volleyball court.
The Edgewood Academy star junior has helped lead the Wildcats to four consecutive volleyball state championships while she has racked up impressive stat line after impressive stat line.
That, along with dominant club performances, allowed her to commit to the University of Alabama before this past season. She is committed to play as a libero, but has played mostly outside hitter and setter for the Wildcats.
This year, she mostly played as a setter as she tallied 322 kills, 502 assists, 93 service aces, and 185 digs. For her skill and play, she has been named the Herald’s 2022 Volleyball Player of the Year.
“This season has definitely been one of the best seasons I’ve had,” Brown said. “I definitely enjoyed setting a lot this year because that’s something I’ve never done before. It’s really helped me grow as a player, both physically and mentally.”
The mental aspect of Brown’s game received an abundance of attention this season. After she committed to Alabama, she knew she needed to become a better leader so that she can take that aspect of her game to the college level.
So she focused on getting to know her teammates better. She spent time learning each individual player, and she wanted to figure out how each teammate viewed her as each player sees her differently and adjusts to her differently.
“This season was definitely more of a leadership role for me,” Brown said. “I know I have a lot of physical abilities, but the thing I lack the most in is leadership and knowing how to lead different people and their personalities. Not everyone is the same and you can’t lead everyone the same way, so learning each person was one of the biggest hardships I had to go through.”
Brown has already proved to be the one of the best, if not the best, outside hitters in all of AISA and the entire state of Alabama. But she played setter this year because of the team’s needs and she excelled in that role.
It helps that the Wildcats had strong hitters on the front net like Karlee Mainor, Madison Martin, Elena Adams and others. Mainor was second on the team with 242 kills this year, only behind Brown.
Behind Brown and company, Edgewood went a perfect 24-0 against in-state opponents this season.
“It helped my game tremendously for all of them to have such good years up front,” Brown said of her teammates. “I have great teammates who have my back on and off the court. Each girl on our team really stepped up and I could not be more proud of them. I would not be where I’m at now without them. They’re tremendous ballplayers and deserve the spotlight as well.”
Now that Edgewood has wrapped up its volleyball season, Brown and most of her teammates will turn their eyes to basketball season. The Lady Wildcats won the first state championship in program history last year, and they are looking to repeat. But while Brown will play basketball and then softball in the spring, she will continue to work on her volleyball skills during club season.
She won’t play outside hitter or setter with her club team, however. She will focus on libero and work on getting better at that position for her future in Tuscaloosa.
“I grew up playing as a libero, so I always knew what it took to play that position. I only switched to outside hitter for school ball. That really challenged me a little bit and makes me miss playing libero during the school year. But I’m excited for club ball. I’m going to pursue being a libero more for travel ball and hopefully that’ll get me back on track to that position.”