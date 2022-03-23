Elmore County point guard Payton Stephenson started his junior campaign with an extremely impressive opening game, and that game set the tone for how the rest of his season would play out.
In the Panthers’ season opener against Dadeville, Stephenson scored a career-high 46 points as Elmore County walked away with the win. Not only was the point total a career-high, but it was also the school’s single-game scoring record.
That was just the beginning of Stephenson’s stellar season. Stephenson went on to average 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists as he helped lead Elmore County to a 14-11 record and a 5-1 record in area play.
For his extremely successful season, Stephenson has been named the 2022 Elmore County boys basketball player of the year.
“Basketball is a game of guards,” Elmore County coach Rodney Taylor said. “You can talk about post players all you want, but if you don’t have guys who can bring the ball up the court and make the right decisions, you’re in trouble. Nobody is going to do it all the time, but Payton makes the right decisions the majority of the time. He’s started for me for three years and his skills have always been there.”
Because of his skill level, Taylor doesn’t shy away from the fact that if Stephenson is on the floor, the Panthers’ offense is running through the junior guard.
Taylor recently talked to a coach about trying to implement the flex offense, but said it wouldn’t work with his team because Stephenson would only touch the ball but once every four to five passes. He won’t allow that to happen.
Not only does Stephenson have the ability to dribble through two, sometimes three defenders, that are guarding him, he can spot up and shoot at will on anyone that gives him space.
That was proven as Stephenson had more assists than turnovers this year, and he hit 53 3-pointers to lead the Panthers in scoring.
“I just like having the ball in my hands and control where everyone goes,” Stephenson said of the offense running through him. “That sets up more opportunities not only for me, but for all my teammates as well. I don’t consider myself a shot-first person. I’m a pass-first player. I like to get my teammates the ball and in turn, that helps develop my shot.”
The shooting skills have always been there for Stephenson, and that’s the reason why he’s been starting for Elmore County for three consecutive years. Taylor remembers seeing Stephenson in middle school hitting deep 3-pointers from around mid-court with ease.
But basketball is more than just shooting, and he’s improved upon other parts of his game every single season.
For example, this offseason he put a large emphasis on being able to escape double and triple teams. Last season, Stephenson said when they faced Dadeville, they would double and triple him and that gave him some trouble.
So he put an emphasis on it this summer and the team drew up some new plays, including some different screens, to set up 1-on-1 situations with the ball in Stephenson’s hands.
More often than not, Stephenson won his 1-on-1 opportunities and that preparation and improvement was a big piece of his success this year.
“He’s a competitor,” Taylor said. “He puts a lot of time in practice. He’s a good player. Even though people know he’s our best player and are geared to try and take him away, he works so hard and if you take one part of the game away from him, he’s just going to go do something else on the floor. He’s going to find a way to make a play. That’s a credit to him as a player and his character and work ethic.”