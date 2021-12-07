Wetumpka’s Khloe Harris was already one of the most feared hitters in the county entering the 2021 volleyball season, but she made it a goal to be an every-point player.
After a successful club season this offseason where she mostly played on the back row, Harris felt comfortable playing defense instead of having to substitute out and come back on the court for offense during rotations.
Because of that comfort, she begged Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith to let her also play back row. Smith was skeptical at first, but after Harris proved herself in the preseason, she showed why her playing every point was the right decision.
Harris was the true definition of an every-point player, and she finished her junior season with a team-high 326 kills at the net, 238 digs on defense, and she even had an 88% serving percentage. She was successful on 176 of her 200 serve attempts.
For the versatility she showed this season, Harris has been named the 2021 Elmore County Player of the Year.
“This year, I felt like I saw a few sides of myself that I had never seen before,” Harris said. “Playing at such a high level at the club level really pushed me to be more of an overall player. I was much more of a threat in the back row and I was more versatile. I improved my serving and got more consistent there, and I improved on my blocking and being big at the net. I was just much more of an all around player.”
Harris spent more hours than she ever had in the gym this offseason, working on all the different phases of her game. She continued practicing her hitting, but she implemented ways to include passing, serving and setting into her practice drills.
While she continued to improve and get more comfortable in the back row during the season, she was at her strongest at the net. Her 326 kills led not only her team, but also the entire county.
And that success came after last season’s player of the year, Morgan Causey, graduated in 2020.
Every team that Wetumpka played this year knew that Harris was most likely going to be attempting the kill on every attack, yet Harris was still able to find success point after point.
“She was definitely our most lethal weapon on the front row,” Smith said. “She was really able to pick spots a lot better than she could in the past. I think the amount of kills she had says a lot about her court vision. Even though people knew we were going to push her, she still has the ability to hit around the block or push over the block and find holes. That’s not something you can really teach. That’s a natural gift and ability she has.”
Harris thought her ability to find the holes in the court on offense was her biggest growth this season. While her athletic ability increased and she was able to jump higher and hit the ball harder, she was most impressed with the way she learned new ways to score nearly every practice or game.
As the season went on, teams were able to learn some of Harris’ techniques, but she was able to get around that by continuing to evolve. She showed that in the area tournament on Oct. 14 against Stanhope Elmore in the Class 6A, Area 5 championship.
It was the third time this season that Wetumpka and Stanhope played each other, and Harris put on one of her best performances of the season. She finished with an unofficial 14 kills, four block and three service aces in only three sets of play.
“She was everything that I expected her to be on the front row and she really came through in some clutch situations playing the back row,” Smith said of Harris’ season. “Now our focus is to just maintain that and to make her a first-rate blocker next season.”