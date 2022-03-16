Stanhope Elmore senior Jacey Haynes has dealt with numerous injuries during her career, but the star center wasn’t going to let an injury end her Mustangs career.
Haynes suffered a partial tear in her rotator cuff during the summer, the second injury in the same spot, after not resting long enough after the first time tearing it.
She spent much of the first half of the 2021-2022 season not at full strength while she recovered from the injury, but she was near unstoppable once she got back to full strength around Christmas.
Haynes finished her senior season averaging 16.5 points per game, 15.7 rebounds per game and a whopping 8.3 blocks per game as she helped the Lady Mustangs reach 21 wins on the year. She was a walking double-double and even recorded four triple-doubles on the year with points, rebounds and blocks.
For her dominant play, Haynes has been named the 2022 All-Elmore County Player of the Year.
“Honestly, this year I felt like I started to find my groove back. It took me a minute because of that injury, but I felt like I started to find myself around midseason. That was when I got my chemistry back and when I started to do my best.”
The Stanhope Elmore offense ran through Haynes, and for obvious reasons. The 6-foot-3 center was taller than nearly every single player on opposing teams, and her height was complemented by 6-foot-2 junior forward Summer Hicks.
The two were a dominant force inside, but it all began with Haynes. The Lady Mustangs tried to get the ball into Haynes’ hands in every possession, and that helped open things up for everyone.
As soon as teams had enough of Haynes scoring easy layups and free throws, they’d start to double-team or triple-team her. That led to easy passes to her two guards, Kelbi Johnson and Ariel Gilchrist, who were able to keep defenses honest.
Johnson was able to keep the defenses honest with her 3-point shooting ability. Johnson averaged 18.5 points per game and hit 117 3-pointers. Gilchrist wasn’t a 3-point shooter, but she was able to score 11.1 ppg to help out.
“It was nice and gave us quick and easy buckets,” Haynes said of the offense running through her. “I felt like if we could set up the offense and get a good look for me, it not only got me open but it also got my teammates good looks. When I’d start getting trapped or double-teamed, I could pass it out to an open teammate and knew they’d knock it down.”
Haynes’ offensive status was unmatched by any other big in the county, but what was more impressive than her offense was her defense.
Haynes recorded 234 blocks on the year, more than double what she had recorded in her three previous years. She finished her career with 417 career blocks.
Her height obviously helped with recording so many blocks, but she had to be strategic with her ability. Fouls are called at a high level, and she did what she did all season without spending much time in foul trouble.
That was because head coach Kelvin Stokes worked countless hours with his bigs, teaching them how to block shots and not get called for fouls. It still happened every once in a while, of course, but Haynes was able to eliminate fouls for the most part and dominate.
“It’s crazy because I feel like girls games are called really tight, but it’s important that you know the mechanics of how to move your body,” Haynes said. “You have to keep your body away from other girls and away from the offense. It’s really something that I’ve just learned over the years and I’ve kind of perfected at this point. When to jump and my timing and when to swing.”
Her blocking ability really depends on who her opponent is in the paint.
If Haynes is guarding a girl shorter than herself, she will wait until the ball leaves the offensive player’s hand. Immediately after the ball leaves her hand, she will swing. She likes to block the ball and swing it out of the gym.
If the offensive player is taller than her, which is a rarity in itself, Haynes will just try to keep her arms and hands straight up in the air so she isn’t called for fouls.
Despite the injuries, her height and her ability has garnered numerous college opportunities, but Haynes is currently committed to Bishop State Community College in Mobile. She is planning to spend two years with the program and see what opportunities open for her.