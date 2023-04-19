The Elmore County boys basketball team will have a new face leading its program next season.
Nathan Taylor, who has been coaching the middle school programs, was promoted to head coach of the varsity boys next season. He will replace Rodney Taylor, who has been leading the girls and boys programs since 2018.
The varsity girls job is still open.
“Nathan has been involved with our middle school program for six years,” ECHS athletic director Kyle Caldwell said of the hire. “He has coached these kids and is familiar with their strengths and weaknesses. We also don’t have many teaching openings so it was a best-case scenario to promote from within our own program. He will bring a new energy and attitude back to our program.”
Taylor, who played at and graduated from Elmore County, is excited to join the varsity program. He has coached all of the kids currently on the team, and he has found plenty of success at the middle school level.
Just last season, Eclectic’s middle school girls team finished 11-1 and swept Wetumpka, Millbrook, Tallassee and Holtville in two-game series. The boys team was right there as well, finishing 7-5 on the year.
“I’m excited to get back together with some of the guys that I’ve had at the middle school,” Taylor said. “The seniors that I’ll have are actually the first group that I had for two years at the middle school. I’m excited to get back to work with them.”
Taylor will be inheriting the exact same situation he did when he took over the middle school. After his first year at the middle school, Payton Stephenson, Garrett Allen and the rest of the 2023 graduating class moved on to high school.
Now as he takes over the varsity team, the same group of kids is leaving. Both Stephenson and Allen were All-County players each of the last two seasons, and Stephenson was the 2021-2022 Elmore County Player of the Year.
Despite both no longer being on the team, Taylor is confident he can replicate the same success he did when those same guys left the middle school program years ago.
“I talked to some of the guys and we’ve been in this situation before,” Taylor said. “When those guys left, everyone asked what we would do without those guys. It’s really about having something to prove. Payton and Garrett are great basketball players and they will be missed, but we will have enough to compete. I’m excited to get to work with these guys.”
Taylor doesn’t believe there will be much of a dropoff next season. He considers himself as a relationship coach, and he said the kids don’t care about what you know as a coach if you don’t care about them.
So even after the kids have left the middle school program, he has had those players come back to open gyms and worked with the current teams.
He always knew if he worked hard enough and kept improving himself, the relationships he has built would pay off. When the opportunity finally came, he was more than excited to take the job.
“In coaching, it’s relationship based and even though I haven’t coached them the last few years, they’ve always been around the program,” Taylor said. “Anytime we had an open gym at the middle school, a lot of those guys came around. So even though I wasn’t their coach anymore, I was still coaching them. The kids are going to know that I care about them and will do anything for them, but I’m going to hold them to a standard.”