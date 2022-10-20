Regional volleyball play started and ended on Wednesday for all three Elmore County teams. Stanhope Elmore, Elmore County and Wetumpka all competed, with Elmore County and Wetumpka making it to the second stage.
STANHOPE ELMORE
The Lady Mustangs reached the regional tournament by way of a second place finish in their area tournament. In the first round of the regional, Stanhope drew a date with McAdory, winners of their area tournament.
Stanhope was ultimately defeated by McAdory 24-26, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 15-8.
“We cannot feel bad about this one, because we fought back,” said head coach Flavia Freeney. “What we put on the court, the way we pulled together, and the way we played was better than we played all season.”
The Lady Mustangs started slow in the first set, and found themselves down 7-3 early. Things turned shortly after and Stanhope took a 19-16 lead down the stretch. The Mustangs could not hang on, and dropped the first.
Things went back and forth the entire game, with Stanhope forcing a decisive fifth set, after a fairly dominant fourth frame. In the fifth, Stanhope never secured a lead and had to play behind the entire set.
The Lady Mustangs got the game to, down 10-8, but were held scoreless down the stretch and were eliminated.
Historically, Stanhope had never won a set in regionals, so Wednesday’s performance is an indicator that the program is on the brink of breaking through.
“You have got to feel good about this because so many times we come here and play three sets and are back on the bus,” Freeney said. “These girls played hard, they adjusted, and learned and trained. We are proud of this one, win or lose.”
ELMORE COUNTY
The Panthers day started early on Wednesday, with a 9 a.m. date with Rehobeth. Elmore County got to the regional by winning its area tournament for the 13th straight year in a row.
Elmore County defeated Rehobeth in its first game of the day, 16-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17.
In the first set, unforced errors paved way for easy Rehobeth points and the Rebels jumped out to an early 15-7 lead. Elmore County crawled back late, but dropped the first. However, in the three straight sets following, the Panthers got the job done.
The second set featured a much more dominant Panthers team, collecting a 18-8 lead.
The third was much closer, as ELCO dropped a 17-13 lead, with Rehobeth ultimately tying the game at 23 apiece. It was Elmore County, and its huge contingency of fans, that rallied and won the set and then later the game.
In its second game of the day, Elmore County matched up with Faith Academy.
In the opposite fashion of its first game, it was Elmore County that lost in four sets, 20-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19.
“I am incredibly proud of the type of girls we have,” said head coach Kim Moncrief. “Being a volleyball player is a part of what they are, but they are all incredible young ladies. We left it all out on the court. We played a very tough team. Any given day we could have gone out there and won, but today was not our day.”
Faith Academy got out to a secure lead in the first set, which Elmore County chipped away at, but could never overcome.
In the second, the tide turned for the Panthers, and the team was able to even the game at one set each.
The Panthers strung together tons of points, points that were not available in the first set, and mounted a 18-12 lead to secure the second.
Things came undone in the third and fourth, as it seemed like the Panthers used all their juice to take the second.
Faith Academy dominated the third set, but Elmore County kept things interesting in the fourth.
Elmore County had the lead, until Faith Academy tied things at 11. From there, the Panthers never recovered and were ultimately sent home.
“I think we played lights out,” Moncrief said. “We did a great job in the first round against Rehobeth. We played lights out all day. We did the best that we could. I could not be more proud of our girls. Our whole team shined, top to bottom. You cannot ask for a better group of girls.”
WETUMPKA
Wetumpka made its way to the regional behind its sixth straight area tournament title. The Indians drew Hueytown in the first round, a team they dismantled easily.
Wetumpka defeated Hueytown 25-16, 25-10, 25-17.
The Indians were in the driver seat all game, after a bit of a back and forth match in the first set. Things went mostly tied until Wetumpka broke an 16-16 game open, scoring nine straight to win the first frame.
From there, it was all Wetumpka. The Indians grabbed a 21-6 lead in the second, and a 19-12 lead in the third and cruised to the second round.
However, in the second round, Wetumpka had to face off with the buzzsaw that is Bayside Academy. Bayside has won 20 straight state championships, and showed their prowess against Wetumpka as the Indians fell 25-14, 25-20, 25-6.
“I told my girls that I am proud of our season and proud of the effort we put in,” said head coach DeAnna Smith. “Not everybody got to make it this far. We will try to do a better job next year.”
In the first set, Wetumpka appeared to be feeling out the team that shredded Benjamin Russell earlier in the day. The Indians held Bayside until their opponents went on an 11-4 run to put themselves up 20-10.
In the second, Wetumpka played about as well as it had all year, hanging neck and neck with Bayside and forcing the team across the net into multiple timeouts to regroup.
Bayside got out to an 8-1 lead, and it looked like things might be over before they started on Court 3.
However, two straight aces by Wetumpka closed the gap to 12-7 and ultimately things got knotted up at 14 apiece. The contest went back and forth until Bayside pulled away late.
In the third, Wetumpka’s momentum was shot and energy used up, as Bayside quickly dispatched of the Indians.
“We are a really young team and I am really proud of the effort we put in,” Smith said. “In the second set we played them really well. Our youth got to us in that game, and we could not mentally stay in there. We will be back, I have no doubts about that.”