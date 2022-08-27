Elmore County grabbed its second win of the season Friday night with a dominant 41-0 win over Autaugaville.
Head coach Kyle Caldwell is in his first season as a head coach after bouncing around the state as an assistant coach for a few schools, but now claims a 2-0 record.
“I’m just thankful and humble,” Caldwell said.
The Panthers got on board first with a safety. A bad snap from Autaugaville saw the ball fly into the end zone where the Elmore County defensive line swarmed the Eagles’ quarterback after he picked up the ball to take a 2-0 lead.
“That’s just the defense’s personality of being aggressive,” Caldwell said. “Solving problems by being aggressive.”
Elmore County got fancy with its second touchdown of the game, dialing up the famous “Philly Special” and executing it perfectly for six.
“We practice it nine to 10 times Monday through Thursday and we only busted it one time so I felt pretty good about it,” Caldwell said. “They were excited to see our plan work, and that they can trust us to call that play in any situation.”
The touchdown gave Elmore County a 15-0 lead heading into halftime, and the Panthers did not slow down.
Caldwell noted that he and his staff made some halftime adjustments to preserve the lead.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, offensively and defensively,” Caldwell said. “We wore them down a little bit, and then we were able to hit them with some big plays.”
Elmore County did exactly that in the second half, scoring four more touchdowns while holding Autaugaville scoreless to secure a big win.
Caldwell also got to play some of his younger players in the win, allowing them to garner some valuable experience before the schedule intensifies.
“We had a lot of young guys play some minutes tonight, so that was very good to see,” Caldwell said. “Good to see them get that work done in practice and then be able to perform on the field when they got the chance.”
The victory marks two consecutive wins to open the season for Elmore County, something that the players are excited about after going 0-10 last season.
“They’re very excited, and they've been working hard,” Caldwell said. “Winning a football game is never easy. They're enjoying the moment, but they're not satisfied either.”
Elmore County returns home to play Sylacauga on Thursday.