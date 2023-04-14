Elmore County head baseball coach Michael Byrd reached a career milestone this week.

Byrd, who has led the Panthers since 2018, earned his 100th career win as head coach at Elmore County. The win came in the Game 2 win over rival Tallassee, which also clinched the area championship for the Panthers (17-8) for the first time since 2005.

“For me, the biggest thing is that we won the area championship with this win,” Byrd said. “It means a lot and it shows what we’ve done as a program, but it’s not about me. Ultimately, the kids win all these games.”

Elmore County baseball tops Tallassee for area title For the first time since 2005, the Panthers are on top of their area.

Despite being in coaching for over 25 years, Byrd has only been a head coach since he was promoted at Elmore County in the fall of 2017.

Byrd’s baseball journey began when he graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery in 1991. He spent two years playing college baseball at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College before transferring to Warner Southern College.

After graduating, he immediately began his coaching career as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

He returned to LBWCC and coached from 1996-2000 before taking an assistant job at Auburn University in Montgomery from 2001-2003. After taking a small break to earn his master’s degree, he returned to baseball.

He coached at Brewbaker Tech, Robert E. Lee, Hoover Academy, and Wetumpka before taking an assistant role at Elmore County for a single season. His one-year stint as an assistant turned into his first head coaching job.

Once he took over the Elmore County job, there was an instant turnaround in the baseball program in Eclectic. The season before Byrd was hired, the Panthers went 3-21 and missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.

His first year in 2018, the Panthers went 13-14.

That was the only season since his hiring that the Panthers have had a losing record. Outside of the COVID-shortened season in 2020, Elmore County has had 19 or more wins and currently sits at 17 this year.

“If you look back historically and see the records, it’s a pretty big turnaround to now,” Byrd said. “We’re proud of the turnaround and the consistency has been the biggest thing. We won three games the year before I got the job and we’re averaging around 20 wins a year since.”

Elmore County has just a few more regular season games before the Panthers turn their sights toward the playoffs. The Panthers will host Beauregard in the first round on Friday, April 21, in a double-header at 4:30 p.m and 7 p.m.

A game three, if needed, is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. at Elmore County.