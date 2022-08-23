Elmore County senior Coranda Lozada may only stand at 5-foot-3, but the star hitter plays as tall as anyone across the state of Alabama.
Lozada, who is entering her senior campaign for the Lady Panthers, is one of the top hitters in the area. She’s proved that over the last two seasons, and she really put herself on the map as a junior last season. She recorded a team-high 212 kills while also adding 92 digs on defense as she was named to the All-County team.
“She’s such a hard worker,” Elmore County coach Kim Moncrief said. “To be 5-foot-3 and do what she does just proves that. She’s always looking to get better. She doesn’t believe she is too short to do anything. She gets up and she does the job and its kills and blocks because of her vertical.”
Lozada hasn’t always been a dominant offensive player.
When she was in middle school, Lozada played as a libero and really only ever played defense. But when she wanted to start playing offense, she realized how important height was to that part of the game. So she decided to work on her vertical jump.
She started lifting weights at a high level. She would hit the gym every chance she got. When she wasn’t lifting weights, she would wear ankle weights when she was just walking around. She did everything in her power to ensure she could jump higher than anyone else on the court.
Now she can.
“With how short I am, it’s a lot harder for me than other people,” Lozada said. “I have to work harder than other hitters and people I play with. But I lift weights a lot, and I work on my vertical all the time. That helps, and my teammates help by giving me a lot of confidence at the net.”
While she excels at the net, her defense isn’t lacking by any means.
She used to play libero, so she knows what she has to do. She hasn’t played as much defense the last two years because the team has had some defensive specialists on the back row, but she will see increased reps on defense this year.
Her role isn’t changing much. She will still be one of the team’s leading hitters, but Moncrief knows she will likely have to be play back row at the college level if she chooses to go that route.
“She’s always been a fantastic defensive player,” Moncrief said. “We want to show that she can do that and compete with the best. Last year, we tried to rest her more for the front row. But when people start keying in on her hitting this year, her defensive play is what is going to keep her out there on the court.”
As she plays more defense, Lozada will see her confidence grow at the position. She has all the confidence in the world hitting the ball on offense, but she just hasn’t played enough defense in recent years to have that same level of confidence. But while she may not be as confident, defense is her favorite position on the court. She enjoys playing o the back row, and she would love to play all the way around the court even with Elmore County already having talented defensive players on the back row.
Lozada and the Lady Panthers open the season on Aug. 25 at home against Stanhope Elmore and Montgomery Academy.