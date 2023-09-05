Coming into the 2023 football season, the quarterback position was the biggest question mark for the Elmore County Panthers.
Elmore County graduated a three-year starter from last year’s team, and had four guys rotating at the position much of the summer.
Senior Ryals McNeely, however, pulled away in fall camp and his play the last two weeks has shown why. After scoring three touchdowns in the season opener at Marbury, he showcased his abilities last week in front of the home crowd.
In a 62-0 win over Autaguaville, McNeely finished the game 6-of-8 for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He added seven carries for 44 yards and another touchdown. For his second-consecutive three touchdown game, McNeely has been named the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“He’s made all of the right decisions,” head coach Kyle Caldwell said. “He’s still preparing every week like he has to win the job and he’s earning the respect of the offense. He’s done a good job so far with attention to detail. Quarterback is not easy to play, but it’s easier when you have the players we have on our offense.”
In two games, McNeely has been extremely efficient with the football. He has a 73% completion percentage with 251 yards and four touchdowns passes with no interceptions. He has thrown three touchdowns to three-star receiver Jabari Murphy, who leads the county in receiving through two weeks.
While he’s completing ¾ of the passes he’s thrown, he’s also the leading rusher on an Elmore County team that is well equipped to run the ball.
McNeely has rushed only 13 times, but he has 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns - one in each game. He is averaging 7.5 yards per rush and his total and average both lead the Panthers’ offense.
“He’s very athletic,” “He’s just like Payton (Stephenson) was last year but he’s a little quicker and has a little more speed on the edge. He’s really quick and shifty and he’s a hard kid to bring down to the ground in a 1-on-1 situation.”
Elmore County is now 2-0 for the second-consecutive year and hits the road for its first area game of the season against Sylacauga. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.