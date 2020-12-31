COVID-19 shuts down spring sports seasons

When the pandemic first hit the sports world on the national stage, it only seemed like a matter of time before it affected the local athletes. The AHSAA first announced a 2.5-week hiatus on March 13 but that quickly turned into shutting down the spring sports seasons for good before that period was even over. The announcement was made official March 26 as State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey confirmed the end of the year for all athletic events in a press conference with Gov. Kay Ivey.

AHSAA announces shutdown due to COVID-19 After Governor Kay Ivey announced shutdown of schools beginning March 19, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) quickly responded by announcing a suspension of all athletic events at the end of the day Tuesday, March 17.

“I’m devastated,” Stanhope Elmore softball coach Virginia Barber said. “I just told them it’s in God’s hands. We have been saying for years to play like it’s your last game and it’s a hard pill to swallow but maybe that’s the lesson to learn from this.”

The focus immediately went to the senior athletes who saw their careers come to an abrupt end.

“Thank you for everything you have done,” ECHS baseball coach Michael Byrd said. “That’s all you can say. Sorry you don’t get the opportunity to lead for the entire year. And thank you. Not much we can do to make it any better and that’s the hard part.”

‘I’m devastated’: Coaches react to spring sports shutdown Coaches around the state gathered around their phones and laptops Thursday afternoon with the hopes of some good news regarding the spring sports season. Unfortunately, those hopes did not last long as State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey confirmed the end of the year for all athletic events.

Tallassee trio claims individual state titles

The year started off strong for Tallassee athletics as it got its first chance to claim a state title in February behind Zak Haynes on the wrestling mats. After dealing with some injuries to start the season, Haynes finished with a 43-3 record and defeated Hayden’s Evan Phillips in the Class 1A-5A championship at 126 pounds to grab his first title in six trips to the state tournament.

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever felt,” Haynes said. “I can’t even describe that feeling. It’s been a long time coming.”

+2 The votes are in: Haynes’ state title is county’s best sports moment There may not have been a college basketball championship on Monday night but there was still plenty of drama in the sports world of Elmore County. After three weeks of Twitter polls, the fans narrowed down a field of 32 moments from the 2019-20 high school year to the final two to square off in the championship poll.

In November, Woodrow Dean took the extra step forward in his third experience at the state cross country meet. Dean posted a time of 15:33.83, easing past the rest of the crowd and beating his closest competition by more than 40 seconds to claim the state title in Class 5A.

“I just thank God for giving me the blessing to run,” Dean said. “This is something I have been working at for a long time. It’s really amazing.”

The year of championships wasn’t over just yet as Macey Stewart took to the pool to defend her title from last year. Stewart secured her second consecutive title in the Class 1A-5A 100-yard freestyle event and followed it up by inching out a victory in the 200-yard freestyle.

“Being a defending champion, there can be more pressure than there was before,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “She handled it really well. She prepared for it. She swims all the time and eats right. She does everything she’s supposed to do so that’s all credit to her.”

Reeltown wins thriller in rivalry’s return to the football field

For 17 years the Reeltown-Tallassee rivalry was dormant, waiting to reemerge. It got that chance on Aug. 20 when the two teams meet for the football season opener and the game lived up to the hype.

The final Tallassee pass attempt was just overthrown into the corner of the end zone and as the ball hit the grass, the Reeltown sideline erupted. The incomplete pass was the final step to Reeltown’s comeback as the Rebels completed their 27-21 overtime victory at Tallassee on Thursday in the rivals' first meeting since 2003.

“That was awesome,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “Just to get away from everything everybody has been going through the past few months. I guarantee in the last part of that football game, there wasn’t many people thinking about what we’ve had to go through. That’s why this game is so important. It’s more than football.”

The Rebels got the ball first in the overtime period and the first play went in the wrong direction, setting up a difficult task to get on the scoreboard first. However, Reeltown turned to Johnny Brown, who was on the bench for most the second half dealing with leg cramps, and he took the handoff around the left end before gliding into the corner of the end zone with ease for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Rebels in front.

Tallassee had a chance to win with a touchdown and an extra point but a holding penalty on first down set the Tigers back and they never recovered. Tallassee quarterback Tyler Ellis attempted two fade passes to Duke Washington on the final plays but both fell incomplete, including a pass break up by Reeltown’s Marqevius Smith.

ECHS, Tallassee finish softball season at No. 1 in rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first set of rankings for the softball season just before the pandemic ended the seasons prematurely. They may not have gotten a chance to play for a state title on the field but Tallassee and Elmore County each got some credit for their strong starts to the season, sitting on top of their respective classifications in both polls released.

ECHS, Tallassee grab top spots in initial softball rankings The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first softball rankings of the year last…

Tallassee was coming off its championship victory at the Wetumpka Softball Tournament which included wins over two reigning state champions, including now-Class 5A No. 2 Hayden. The Tigers were riding a 14-game winning streak and it was enough to gain some statewide attention, pushing them to the top spot for the first time in the program’s history.

“It’s good to reflect on it and say this is the work we have put in so far,” Tallassee coach Pat Love said.

Elmore County was a bigger surprise to many around the state as the Panthers jumped out to a 14-3 start to the season.

“We are trying to create a new culture,” ECHS coach Mark Segrest said. “The coaches and administration at Elmore County have done a phenomenal job at making softball a priority here. It gives them confirmation that their hard work is being recognized and there’s a big positive in that.”

Tigers continue to reach new heights on the court

Tallassee’s boys basketball program has been growing behind its success over the past few years and the Tigers took another step forward in 2020.

In the 5A Area 4 title game, Tallassee outscored Brew Tech by 13 points in the final five minutes to secure a 44-41 victory to win its second area title in three years. Jamicah Humphery scored just four of his 12 points in the second half but they all came in the final minute, including the game-winning shot with 15 seconds to go.

“I had a peace of mind (Thursday) though,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson. “I usually get anxious but when we were down 10, I told our guys to calm down and it just worked out. It shows you hard work pays off.”

The drama continued just a few nights later when Tallassee hosted Charles Henderson in the sub-regional round. In the final seconds of a tied game, Tavarious Griffin slashed into the lane to secure an offensive rebound off a miss from Jalyn Daniels before making the putback layup to give the Tigers a 55-53 victory.

“When I saw him drive to the basket, I saw no one boxing out,” Griffin said. “I had a free lane. Coach always says getting offensive rebounds and that’s what won the game.”

The win sent Tallassee into the final 16 of the 5A state tournament for the first time since Mixson took over the program.

Blackwell makes it back to the top spot

When the season started, it seemed like a foregone conclusion who was going to win the 182-pound state championship in Class 6A but being the favorite also builds plenty of pressure and that was the case for Wetumpka’s Mason Blackwell. It didn’t seem to bother him too much though as he eased past the field in the South Sectional and in the state tournament to secure his second straight gold medal.

ANOTHER GOLD MEDAL: Blackwell wins 2nd straight state championship That feeling of euphoria Wetumpka’s Mason Blackwell had back in February 2019 was something …

During his four straight victories in the state tournament, none of Blackwell’s opponents took him to a second period. In fact, after a forfeit win in the first bout, Blackwell wrestled for only three minutes and 46 seconds. He picked up three consecutive first-period pins en route to the gold.

In his final bout, Blackwell faced off against Homewood’s John-Mark Crocker, who gave Blackwell his biggest challenge of the tournament. But that challenge was still easily overcome by Blackwell, who flattened Crocker in 1:42.

“I don’t even remember how I got that quick of a pin if I’m being honest,” Blackwell said. “I just get in the moment and start wrestling. (To win it), it’s always amazing. It goes right to the heart.”

Wetumpka coach Anthony Byrd said, “I’m just proud of him for putting in all that hard work since last season and not getting complacent. It really showed. He just wrestled his match, and that’s the stuff he’s been working on since last season.”

Wetumpka, ECHS extend area title streaks in volleyball

There were a lot of changes to the fall sports seasons but it didn’t change any of the results on the volleyball court when it came to the postseason. Wetumpka and Elmore County found their way back to the top of their respective areas, extending their own streaks.

Wetumpka rose to the challenge and survived its toughest area test of the season against Stanhope Elmore, scoring eight of the final 11 points in the opening set to swing the momentum. Wetumpka went on to claim its fourth consecutive area tournament title, defeating the Mustangs for the third time this season, 26-24, 25-10, 25-16.

“This was not a guarantee,” Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith said. “Stanhope always comes out strong to play us and they had already played an entire match before we got started. We knew that first set was going to be tough. This means a lot to these girls. They wanted this one.”

Wetumpka claims area title, SEHS extends season For the first time this season, Wetumpka was not the first team to reach 20 points in a set …

Elmore County moved up to Class 5A this season but that did not slow the Panthers down as they swept Holtville and Marbury in the area tournament. The win over Marbury, which avenged a loss earlier in the season, marked Elmore County’s 11th straight area title.

“This was a big challenge for us,” ECHS coach Kim Moncrief said. “Credit to the girls for working so hard to get themselves ready for this… That shows how resilient they are. They have done everything we have asked them to do and they work so hard. They can bounce back from anything.”

Panthers claim another area title to extend season At the midway point of regular season play in Class 5A Area 6, the Elmore County volleyball …

Holton earns statewide award at virtual Bryant-Jordan banquet

“Perseverance was his only option.”

Those were the first words said by Scott Myers of the Bryant-Jordan Foundation as he announced the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Achievement Award during the Bryant-Jordan Banquet which was streamed on WOTM-TV this year due to COVID-19.

After that first sentence, it was pretty clear who Myers was talking about.

Elmore County’s Hayden Holton had already earned the Class 4A Region 3 Achievement Award but he added the Class 4A Achievement Award and was awarded the Blankenship Achievement Award for the state. Despite not getting to go to the annual banquet, Holton got to celebrate the event with a small party of friends and family which included some of his coaches.

“It was still pretty awesome,” Holton said. “Even off the stage, it’s still a really big deal and a big honor. They called my name and everybody clapped. It was really cool. I hope they saw how much I appreciated them. I think I showed them as a player but having them here tonight meant a lot to me.”

After both of his parents died, Holton took to the sports world to find comfort and his coaches and teammates provided that to become his family. He played baseball, basketball, football and soccer during his high school career.

“I’m just super proud of him after everything he has gone through,” ECHS principal Wes Rogers said. “It symbolizes what kind of person Hayden is. How resilient he is and showed how could move forward. We get more credit than we deserve for inspiring him because he inspired us more. He will always be remembered here.”

Wetumpka stadium project hits delay before first season

Home opener may be forced to play at Hohenberg Despite the growing excitement of the high school football season approaching, one of the mo…

It wasn’t clear whether or not Wetumpka was going to get to play its football season opener at the city’s new stadium but over the first half of the year, most of those concerns were due to the pandemic. Once the season was set, the opening appeared to be on its way but the first game against Tallassee had to be pushed back to Hohenberg Field.

The delay kept going as each week with a home game would pass without a game played at the new stadium. While the details of the postponement were not made clear, the entire season went by without Wetumpka’s football team making its debut on the new turf.

While there may be some disappointment in a delay to the opening of the new stadium, Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said there may be a silver lining in getting to play more games at Hohenberg which has been the home field for Wetumpka since 1909.

“Hohenberg is a very special place to all of the people in Wetumpka and a special place to us,” Perry said. “That second-round playoff game (last year) is not how we would want to write the end of the story there.”

Excitement continues to build as Wetumpka debuts new stadium lights Wetumpka was supposed to start a new era back in August when the new football stadium was or…

Wetumpka grabbed three more wins at Hohenberg including a 49-28 win over Calera in the season’s final home game which could end up being the program’s final game at the historic site. The year ended on a positive note as the team hosted a light show at the new stadium to show off some the new features as the site nears completion to be ready for next year.

“It gives our program such a big lift,” Perry said. “We have all been waiting for this stadium to open so now that it’s starting to become a reality, it’s exciting. This is something for us to look forward to, especially something that is as incredible as this.”