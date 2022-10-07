It took Elmore County to below the two minute mark in the first half for a play to finally go the Panthers way.
On a Payton Stephenson scramble drill, the quarterback chucked a ball to the home corner of the end zone. While it may not have found its intended receiver, it found the gut of senior Garrett Allen for the school’s first score.
However, the touchdown proved to not be not nearly enough as the Panthers lost 31-21 on homecoming night.
“The early missed opportunities really came back to haunt us,” said head coach Kyle Caldwell. “They gave us a gift at the end, getting the opportunity to get it closer. But we are still missing our opportunities. And those are big opportunities.”
Elmore County started the night with the ball and a fruitful drive. The drive stalled near the end zone, and the Panthers settled for a field goal try. The ensuing kick was blocked, starting a chain of special teams errors that proved to be the difference maker in not only the first half, but the game.
On the following Panther drive, two snaps went over Stephenson’s head, the latter of which was on fourth down. Stephenson was forced to punt away the ball while scrambling, netting only a few yards on his kick.
Beauregard scored shortly after.
Opening the second quarter, Beauregard took a routine screen 80-yards to the house. Elmore County fumbled the kickoff following, resulting in another Hornet touchdown on the very next play.
The lone bright side for the Panthers’ special teams unit was that Beaureagrd missed a field goal the drive before the Stephenson touchdown pass which pushed the score to its first half final of 21-6.
During the second half, the Panthers looked revitalized and ready to change the game.
Stephenson broke up a touchdown pass on fourth down in the third quarter that gave the Panthers the ball back and gave the home crowd some juice.
Just as quickly as the momentum had swung, it went right back to Beauregard as Stephenson fumbled the ball as he had his team closing in on the red zone.
The Panthers managed a safety two plays later but could not connect on fourth down in the end zone on the following drive.
Both Stephenson and running back CJ Wilkes scored late, getting the Panthers close, but the game was too far out of reach.
“I am proud of the way our kids fought,” Caldwell said. “We are still not there all the way. The fight we showed in the second half, if we could play the whole game like that, maybe it's a closer game.”
On the night, the home team left seven total points out on the field, a game changing amount to Caldwell.
A blocked field goal, two missed PATs and a two-point conversion that fell short all paved the way to a loss that very nearly could have gone the other way.
The missed opportunities on special teams hit home the hardest for Caldwell, a former high school kicker.
“I know the mental game of kicking,” Caldwell said. “Personally, this really hurts me, especially with the blunders we had in the kicking game. We practice that everyday.”
The Panthers are now in must-win mode, as the team needs to defeat Valley next week to maintain its chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
“The season is not over, we still have a chance,” Caldwell said. “Next week is big.”