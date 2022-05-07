Much like it did in the regular season, the Elmore County softball team crushed through the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 6 softball tournament this week.
Elmore County won the Area 6 championship, going 3-0 during the tournament in convincing fashion. The Lady Panthers beat Jemison, 11-1, in the opener, before beating Holtville 14-0 in the second round and then 13-0 in the championship.
With the championship win, Elmore County enters the Class 5A regional bracket as a No. 1 seed and will face Central of Clay County, Area 8’s No. 2 seed, on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Elmore County enters the regional tournament with a 34-12-1 overall record and they’ve won six of their last seven games, with the only loss coming by two runs to Wetumpka.
“I was really proud of the girls,” head coach Mark Segrest said. “The first step in trying to achieve our goal is getting to regionals, and we were able to achieve that. I would say that for the last two weeks, I’ve been really pleased with their effort and intensity. The hope is to be playing your best ball towards the end of the year, and at least right now I feel like we’re doing that.”
The Lady Panthers are certainly playing their best ball of the season in the pitcher’s circle. Aubrey Allen is as consistent as she ever is, as she has a 1.04 ERA in 236 innings this season.
Allen pitched in both of the wins over Holtville, but she wasn’t the team’s only pitcher to impress during the tournament. Junior Hailey O’Brien pitched twice and started the game against Jemison, earning the win.
She currently has a 2.03 ERA in over 100 innings pitched. Along with O’Brien, seventh grader Lalah Culpepper has been consistent in her pitching performances. She came in and pitched in relief twice this week.
She has a 3.08 ERA in five appearances this season.
“Our pitching did great as you can see from the scores,” Segrest said. “Our pitching was outstanding all tournament and we only gave up a handful of hits and one run. Any time your pitchers are that effective, it gives you a great chance to win.”
The pitching has been there all year, and now they’ll get tested by Central of Clay County on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Central of Clay County enters the regional tournament with an 11-11 overall record and finished runner up in its area tournament. The Volunteers lost in their area championship to Shelby County, 26-2.
Despite the big loss, Segrest knows it will be no easy feat awaiting his team in the first round on Wednesday.
“We go in with the mindset that if you make it to there regional tournament, you’re certainly capable,” Segrest said. “I expect them to field a pretty good team and we will certainly have to be ready to play to advance. We are going to have to put some runs on the board and be more consistent at the plate. If we do, I think we can compete with anyone in the tournament.”
The Holtville softball team, despite losing to Elmore County in the championship game, clinched a regional berth as well. The Bulldogs enter the regional with an 18-12 overall record an will face Shelby County in the first round of the tournament.