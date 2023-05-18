The Elmore County softball team ended an impressive season on Thursday afternoon.
Elmore County, playing in the AHSAA Class 5A State Softball Tournament, lost to Brewbaker Tech, 9-4, in the losers bracket finals.
The Panthers (35-19-3) finished the year as the No. 3-ranked team in Class 5A and came just one game short of playing for the state championship.
Elmore County went 2-2 in the state tournament with wins over Jasper and Brewbaker Tech. Their two losses came from Brewbaker Tech and Ardmore, the two teams playing for the state title.
“I’m extremely proud of this team,” head coach Mark Segrest said. “If you had told me we’d be here on the last day and finishing in the Top 3 teams, I don’t know if I would put money on that or not. I couldn’t be prouder of the effort. We just kind of ran out of steam today. This is a special group.”
Elmore County had a run for the ages the last two weeks.
After getting the No. 2 seed in the area tournament due to a coin flip, the Panthers nearly didn’t even make a regional. They were one out away from being eliminated when they walked off Beauregard in the area tournament semifinals.
They finished runner-up to Tallassee, then entered the regional tournament as a No. 2 seed. They then went 3-0 in the regionals and claimed the first qualifying spot in the central region. They turned that into two wins on Day 1 of the state tournament before falling to Ardmore in extra innings in the winners bracket finals.
This year is the third-consecutive year that Elmore County has made the state tournament. The Panthers were also ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 5A when the season ended during the 2020 COVID season.
“These girls have completely turned around this program,” Segrest said. “They have 34 wins the three years prior and now over 130 wins in the last three years and one month. They’ve established themselves as one of the top teams in 5A.”
When Segrest took over during the COVID season, he had a group of freshmen who all just ended their high school careers on Thursday. That includes his daughter, Anna Catherine Segrest, but not limited to her.
Segrest, Ashtyn Pannell, McKenzie Owens, Hailey O’Brien, and Katie Capell are all seniors that started for Elmore County this season. While most are going to play college softball at some level, Mark Segrest is thankful for what they gave to his program.
“Most of that group transferred in to play for me and that means a lot to me,” Segrest said. “Everyone of those seniors did a great job and they were a key part of our success this year and the last four years. They’ll hold a special place in my heart because I’ve been with them for so long. With my daughter being a senior, it makes it even more special.”