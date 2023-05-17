The Elmore County softball team will have to win three games in a row on Thursday.
The Panthers, after winning their first two games of the AHSAA Class 5A state softball tournament on Wednesday, fell to Ardmore, 3-2, in the winners bracket final.
Elmore County now falls to the losers bracket finals and will face the winner of Brewbaker Tech and Scottsboro in an elimination game at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. The Panthers must win that game to advance to the state championship and then win two against Ardmore.
One loss and the season is over for the Panthers.
“We’re in the final three teams now and tomorrow we have to take it one game at a time,” head coach Mark Segrest said. “We have to win one game and get to the championship. Then Ardmore is a good team but we can beat them. We just have to take it one game at a time.
Elmore County opened the tournament against Jasper, and won 15-5 in six innings. The Panthers scattered 16 hits in the game. Leadoff hitter McKenzie Owens had five hits, including the walkoff single to run-rule the Vikings in the sixth inning.
Katie Capell went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, while Ashtyn Pannell had three RBIs.
In the second game, a 7-6 win over Brewbaker Tech in extra innings, Pannell added three more hits including a double and triple. After giving up a four-run lead that sent the game into overtime, Pannell started the eighth inning with a double to center field.
After a sacrifice bunt by Morgan Spear, Ally Orr walked off the game with a bunt single.
“I’m extremely proud of the team,” Segrest said. “To win the first two was absolutely unbelievable and we had a chance to win the third one late. I’m satisfied. I thought we played our butts off today and we just have to get some rest and come back tomorrow and see if we can finish it.”