The Elmore County softball team is headed back to Oxford.
Elmore County swept through the AHSAA Class 5A central regional tournament this week in Montgomery to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the second-straight season.
The Lady Panthers went 3-0 in the tournament to clinch the top qualifying spot, beating Central of Clay County and Brewbaker Tech on Wednesday and Tallassee, 10-4, in the finals on Thursday afternoon.
Elmore County will play its first opponent of the state tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. Its opponent is currently TBD.
“This was big,” head coach Mark Segrest said. “We got off to a really fast start, and that’s really important in games like this. I’m just really proud for the girls. They’ve worked really hard to get to this point and to get an opportunity to compete in the state tournament. That will be a great experience for them.”
Segrest said after Wednesday’s second win that the matchup between Elmore County and Tallassee would be a hitter’s game.
He didn’t lie, and his team came out hitting from the very beginning of the game.
Elmore County’s leadoff hitter started the game off by drawing a walk, and Anna Catherine Segrest followed up by continuing her hot streak at the plate. She crushed a two-run home run over the left field wall to put the Lady Panthers up, 2-0.
Following three more walks and a sacrifice fly, Hailey O’Brien stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. She then went opposite field for a bases-clearing, three-run triple to put Elmore County up, 5-0.
Emma Brown added a RBI bunt single to cap the first inning scoring at 6-0.
“I knew we were going to have to score some runs,” Segrest said. “I think we scored seven runs on three hits early. That’s what yo have to do in these games against a great hitting team. We were able to produce when it counts, and I love the attitude of this team. I just couldn’t be happier.”
With a six-run lead after the first inning, Aubrey Allen took the circle for Elmore County and did what she usually does. She held the high-scoring Tallassee team to only four runs in a complete game effort.
She allowed a few hits in the bottom of the fifth that cut Elmore County’s lead to 8-3, but she pitched a solid sixth and seventh inning and allowed only one more run the rest of the way.
“She is a competitor and she spins it really good,” Segrest said of Allen. “When she gets a five or six-run lead, you feel pretty confident. You can’t ever count out a team like Tallassee, but you felt pretty confident that if she kept doing what she was doing, you were going to be successful.”