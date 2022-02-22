The Elmore County softball team opened its 2022 season in impressive fashion.
The Lady Panthers, playing in the Sidney Cooper Invitational this weekend, went 3-1 and scored 39 runs across the weekend.
Elmore County beat Class 6A power Athens, 6-2, then beat 7A power Bob Jones, 11-5, and New Brockton, 13-3. Their lone loss on the weekend came from Smiths Station by a score of 12-9.
“Overall, I was really pleased with our effort,” head coach Mark Segrest said. “I thought we swung the bats extremely well for a first tournament. That’s something I was a little concerned about going into it, but we scored a lot of runs and that was good to see.”
The bats were working for the entirety of the weekend, and that showed in the run column. Elmore County scored its lowest total of the weekend in the first game against Athens, then put up 9 runs, 11 runs and 13 runs the rest of the tournament.
Offensively, the Lady Panthers had six players who finished the weekend with a batting average over .360.
Mackenzie Smith led the team with a .667 batting average, and she also clubbed two home runs in the four games. Ashtyn Pannell hit .643 with one home run, while Anna Catherine Segrest hit .500.
Emma Brown hit .462 while Morgan Spear hit .375 and Hailey O’Brien hit .364.
“I thought for the most part, we were attacking our zone early in the count and swinging at good pitches,” Segrest said. I think that’s what made us effective all weekend long. We weren’t swinging at many bad pitches. We had a couple of girls who really had great weekends hitting over .400 and each driving in several runs.”
The Lady Panthers used two pitchers on the weekend - O’Brien and ace Aubrey Allen.
O’Brien, making really her first real varsity action on the mound in her career, served well as the team’s No. 2 pitcher. She went 1-1 on the weekend with a win over New Brockton but lost to Smiths Station.
Allen, the team’s ace and an Alabama State signee, allowed only seven runs in two games as she dominated and went 2-0 on the weekend against Athens and Bob Jones.
Allen has already had an impressive career with the Lady Panthers, and she was arguably the county’s best pitcher last season after racking up a 21-9 record with a 1.64 ERA and 258 strikeouts.
“I still think she has room for improvement throughout the year, but she competed,” Segrest said of Allen. “She gave up a few home runs but didn’t let that get to her. She made the pitches when she needed to and kept us in the game. He biggest strength is the spin she has on the ball. That makes it really hard for batters to square the ball up. She hits her spots and gets ahead early.”
Expectations are high for Elmore County this season, and they’ll continue their tough season schedule on Tuesday afternoon against Alabama Christian Academy.