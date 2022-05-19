The Elmore County softball team saw its very successful season come to a quick end on Wednesday afternoon.
Elmore County, competing in the AHSAA Class 5A state tournament held at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL., went 0-2 in the tournament and was eliminated after its second game.
Elmore County finishes its season with a 37-14-1 overall record and claimed the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 6 championship along with the AHSAA 5A central regional championship.
In the state tournament on Wednesday, the Lady Panthers lost to Rehobeth, 4-0, in the opening game, then fell to West Point, 6-0, in the loser’s bracket. Elmore County had only been shutout in five games prior to the state tournament.
“It was just one of those days where we didn’t have enough good at-bats to put any runs on the board,” head coach Mark Segrest said. “We did face two really good pitchers. The girl from West Point is going to UAB. But at the end of the day, we knew it was going to be a struggle at the plate. We had some adversity and came out and gave our best effort. It just wasn’t enough today.”
Elmore County was short-handed entering the tournament. Aubrey Allen, the team’s ace, did not travel with the team for the tournament. Instead, junior Hailey O’Brien and seventh grader Lalah Culpepper pitched the two games.
Both pitchers pitched well enough to win the games, had the Lady Panthers been able to scratch across any runs.
O’Brien allowed only four runs in her complete game on nine hits, a lot of which came in the seventh inning for Rehobeth. Elmore County only trailed 2-0 going into the final frame.
O’Brien threw 26 first pitch strikes in the game and struck out eight Rehoboth hitters.
Culpepper also pitched a complete game, and she had a shutout brewing through six innings. Tied 0-0 heading into the seventh, she allowed six runs against West Point. She struck out three batters in the game.
“I was really pleased with our pitchers,” Segrest said. “They both gave us a chance to win. I think they each had one bad inning in both games. But neither one has thrown a ton of innings all year. They were forced into this situation. Again, I don’t think they could have done any better and the future is bright with them in the circle.”
Wednesday’s losses ends the high school careers for Elmore County’s four seniors - outfielder Emma Brown, third baseman Madelyn Becker, first baseman MacKenzie Smith and pitcher Aubrey Allen.
Since Segrest took over the program before this classes’ sophomore season, Elmore County has gone 96-32-1 and has had a winning record all three seasons, including the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.
The Lady Panthers went 16-3, 43-15 and 37-14-1 the last three seasons following a 12-13 overall record their freshman season before Segrest joined.
They also won their area championship each of the last two seasons and went to the state tournament both years.
“These seniors did a phenomenal job bringing this program back,” Segrest said. “They’ve won almost 100 games in a little over two years. When you come in and want a good program, everybody has to buy in. Those girls have done a great job the last three years and it has really helped the younger players buy in as well. They’re the reason Elmore County softball is on the map.”