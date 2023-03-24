Elmore County softball coach Mark Segrest was pleased with the way his team performed over Spring Break.
Elmore County, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 5A, traveled down to Gulf Shores to take part in the Gulf Shores Classic II Tournament. The Panthers, which are now 16-9-1, finished tied for fifth place in the tournament.
The Panthers finished the three-day tournament with a 4-2-1 record.
Their only two losses came to Fairhope, Class 7A’s No. 2-ranked team, and Brewbaker Tech, Class 5A’s No. 2-ranked team.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Segrest said. “I told the girls after we finished that our goal was two-fold. We wanted to come down here and enjoy the beach, but we also wanted to improve and get better for the final stretch of the season. I think we did that. We played well and I really liked the attitude and effort from my team.”
The Panthers were able to show off a multitude of pitchers in the circle. With Segrest trying to keep arms healthy for postseason play, all three of Elmore County’s pitchers pitched over the three days.
It was a productive week for Elmore County’s arms as none of them allowed over three runs in a single game and held four of its opponents to less than two runs.
Hailey O’Brien, who has taken over the team’s ace role and has a 2.5 earned run average this season, pitched 20 innings across four games. She allowed 16 hits and seven earned runs while striking out 16 batters.
Lalah Culpepper pitched the next most as she allowed 13 hits and six earned runs across 11 innings of work. She struck out 12 batters.
Capell, who Segrest said is doing great with the limited pitching she has done this season, pitched six innings of work and allowed only one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts.
“I’ve been really pleased with our pitching which was a concern coming into the year,” Segrest said. “If we can keep getting that from our three girls, I think we have a really good shot at advancing in the playoffs.”
The offense was up-and-down depending on the level of pitching it faced, but the Panthers scored 54 runs in its seven games. They were held under three runs only twice, but also scored over 13 runs three times.
The middle of the order - Anna Catherine Segrest, Ashtyn Pannell, Morgan Spear and Culpepper, all shined like they usually do. The biggest plus for the Panthers this weekend was in the leadoff spot.
McKenzie Owens, Elmore County’s right fielder, had a stellar week at the plate and on the base paths.
Owens recorded 14 hits across seven games and was held hitless only once. She recorded multiple hits in five games and even turned out a four-hit game in pool play. Her 14 hits resulted in her scoring 10 runs for the team, and she even drove in five runs despite hitting leadoff.
“She has really turned it on over the last two or three weeks,” Segrest said. “She’s doing everything right that you want your leadoff to do. She’s just getting on base. She’s putting the ball on the ground and is able to drive the ball into the outfield. She’s been really, really critical to our success this week as she was on base almost the entire time.”