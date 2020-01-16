After splitting the results in the first area meeting of the season, Elmore County left no doubt in either varsity game Thursday night as the Panthers rolled to a sweep of Holtville.
The girls team (12-9, 3-1 Class 4A Area 5) won its third straight area game to stay in the title race with a 43-6 win over Holtville. Madison Britt was the only player to reach double figures, scoring 13 points and grabbing five rebounds.
Seanna O'Daniel led the Panthers with seven rebounds to go along with eight points and two steals. CK Bolton did not score but she racked up six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Holtville (1-15) got three points from Holly Smith but the Bulldogs were held without a field goal in the second half.
In the boys game, Holtville jumped out to a 2-point lead but it was quickly erased by a Garrett Allen 3-pointer and Elmore County never looked back. Allen finished with a game-high 16 points to help the Panthers to a 64-42 victory.
Payton Stephenson also added 16 points for Elmore County as the Panthers improved to 5-16 and 1-3 in area play. Zion Reed contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Keshawn Benson finished with 10 points.
Holtville (11-6, 1-3) lost its third straight game as the Bulldogs continue to struggle after losing Drake Baker for the season. Mikey Forney led the team with 11 points and five rebounds.
