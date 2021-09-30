After suffering a setback in area play earlier this week, the Elmore County volleyball team got back into the win column on Thursday.
Elmore County beat Holtville, 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-11) in an Class 5A, Area 6 matchup. The Lady Panthers, which lost to Jemison in area play on Tuesday, kept their hosting chances alive as they improved to a 4-1 record in area play.
Elmore County will play its final area game of the season on Tuesday night against Marbury. If the Lady Panthers win, they will host the area tournament for the 12th consecutive season.
“I thought the girls played fairly well tonight,” Elmore County head coach Kim Moncrief said. “There’s some things that we have to get cleaned up before we play Marbury again. If we beat them, we get to host them again. So right now our focus is to clean up the things we need to and focus on getting better.”
The frustrations that carried over from Tuesday were quickly taken care of at the net for Elmore County. The Lady Panthers, which sported a noticeable size advantage over Holtville, had kill after kill while attacking.
Junior Coranda Lozada was one of the biggest hitters for the Lady Panthers. She finished the three-set match with eight kills, but four of those came in the first set.
Elmore County held a slim lead early in the set, 7-6, before Lozada took over. Nearly everything she hit was un-returnable and she had three kills in a four-point stretch to put the Lady Panthers up, 13-7.
Her fourth and last kill of the set put Elmore County up, 16-7, and the Lady Panthers cruised to a 25-15 win to go up, 1-0.
“Coranda is super athletic and she works on her swing all the time,” Moncrief said. “She has an incredible vertical jump so nobody expects that from her, but the people that have played against her last year are watching for her. She has a good powerful swing.”
The second set played out the same way as the first, with the teams tied early before Elmore County pulling away. But the main difference in the set was it was senior Seanna O’Daniel’s turn at the net.
O’Daniel, who had two kills in the first set, scored two quick points on kills to put Elmore County up, 5-0, in the second. After Holtville cut the lead to 6-4, she added her third kill of the set before getting two more as the set progressed.
Her fifth kill of the set gave Elmore County a 20-11 lead.
To finish off the set and put Elmore County up, 2-0, Allye Justiss and Ally Orr each added kills in the closing points.
“Seanna has just become a really good leader for us and she helps get the girls up,” Moncrief said. “When she has a good game, you can tell that it pumps everybody else up on the court as well.”
The third set followed suit and the teams were tied 7-7 early, but three more kills from O’Daniel helped Elmore County push ahead with a 9-2 run to go up, 18-9.
Down the stretch, Lozada had two kills, including the game-winner, closed the game out, 25-11.
Elmore County will now travel to Marbury on Tuesday with the hopes of hosting its 12th consecutive area tournament. The Lady Panthers beat Marbury at home earlier this season, 3-0.
“We just have to do the things that we know we can do, better,” Moncrief said of next week’s big game. “It’s just in all aspects of the game that we can clean up. Our hitting is looking okay right now, but we just have to make sure defensively that we are getting the ball into our setter’s hands.”