Elmore County senior Payton Hall wanted to make Wednesday’s game one to remember.
Hall lost his great-grandfather earlier this week, so he’s been spending most of the week with his family and loved ones. His grandparents, who usually attend all of Hall’s games, had to miss Wednesday’s while dealing with the loss.
So Hall sought out to use his grandparent’s absence as motivation to play the best he could. He did exactly that as he allowed only one hit and struck out 15 batters in the complete game win.
“Dealing with everything this week just really made me think it’s a blessing to be able to wake up everyday and be able to even play the game of baseball,” Hall said. “I told myself I wanted to make the game rememberable for them. It just pushed me to go out there and do my best.”
Hall usually visits with his grandparents a few times a week as they live close to the school. He tried to stop by on Thursday morning, but they weren’t there.
He called his grandmother after nobody answered the door, and he was told they were at his great-grandmother’s house. His grandmother then told him that she heard he did really great and was proud of him.
“Honestly, that just meant the world to me to hear her say that to me,” Hall said.
Hall’s 15 strikeouts wasn’t a fluke game for the senior pitcher. Hall has been dealing all season long this year and has been the Panthers’ best pitcher on the mound.
Hall has pitched in six of the Panthers’ nine games this year, and he’s started four of those. He leads the team in appearances, starts, and innings pitcher (19).
During that span, he has racked up a 2-0 record with a 1.4 earned run average and has allowed 12 hits, walked nine batters, and struck out a whopping 36 strikeouts. He has 25 more strikeouts than the next closest player on the team.
“He’s always been a talented pitcher,” head coach Micael Byrd said. “He was our most consistent pitcher two years ago, and then he struggled some last year, but he’s just matured so much and doesn’t let the little things bother him anymore. If he misses a spot or gives up a hit, he doesn’t put his head down. He just gets back on the mound and starts pitching again.”
While he’s been the best pitcher on the team, he’s also been one of the team’s top hitters. Hall is one of six Panthers that are currently hitting over .400 on the season.
He has 10 hits this season in 24 at-bats, good for a .417 batting average. Eight of his 10 hits have been singles, while he’s also roped two doubles and added eight RBIs. He’s been walked five times and has only struck out twice.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Hall is the biggest kid on the Elmore County roster. While that comes with its perks, it also makes it less likely for teams to throw him fastballs.
As a junior last season, he felt he did a bad job of hitting the fastball when it was thrown to him. So he set out in the offseason to hit the fastball over and over again as it was his biggest weak spot.
“I’m really trying to progress on hitting the fastball, and I feel like I’ve done a good job with that this year,” Hall said. “I’m a big guy. If they even throw me a fastball, I have to hit it.”