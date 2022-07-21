In a game full of the top rising seniors from across the entire state, it was Elmore County’s Anna Catherine Segrest that stood out as one of the brightest.
Segrest, a recent Faulkner University commit, was named the South’s Most Valuable Player in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Softball game that was held at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.
Segrest was one of two players from across Elmore County to play in the game. Wetumpka’s Ashlynn Campbell, a Purdue commit who recently earned national All-American honors, also played in the game.
The South team was coached by Mark Segrest, Anna Catherine’s dad and head coach for Elmore County High School.
The North team swept the South team in the double-header by scores of 6-3 and 10-5, but that didn’t stop Segrest and Campbell from having impressive days on the diamond.
Segrest went 1-for-1 in Game 1 with two RBIs, with her one hit coming via a big two-run double in the top of the third inning. Also in Game 1, Campbell went 0-for-1 with a walk and had a putout while playing shortstop.
In Game 2, the two swapped positions with Segrest scooting over to shortstop and Campbell moving to second base.
Segrest went 0-for-1 with a RBI and one assist on defense, while Campbell went 1-for-2 with a single. She helped spark a three-run rally in the bottom of the third inning. On defense, she had three putouts and one assist at second base.