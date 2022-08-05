Elmore County’s Anna Catherine Segrest cares about her family more than anything, so she picked a college program close to home.
Segrest, a rising senior at Elmore County, recently committed to play college softball at Faulkner University in Montgomery. The star shortstop picked the Eagles over multiple offers and will begin with the team in the fall of 2023.
Being close to home was her biggest priority. She wants to be able to visit with both of her parents, as she says those are two people she will always pick to hang out with first. Her grandparents also live close, so she will continue to be with them.
While it was her biggest priority, it wasn’t the only reason she selected Faulkner.
“My top priority was staying close to home,” Segrest said. “I’m actually going to commute from home while I’m there, so I wanted to stay around the area. But I really liked coach (Hal) Wynn and I think it’s a really good fit for me. I have some friends that play there and are committed there, and they have an occupational therapy program which is what I want to go into. So there were a lot of different reasons for me to pick them.”
Coach Wynn has come to practices and games to see Segrest, and they’ve built a relationship over the last six months or so. After Wynn offered Segrest around a month and a half ago, it didn’t take too long to decide that is where she wanted to commit.
She loves the fact that the school is a nice Christian school for her and her family, so she finally made her decision and is more than happy with that choice.
Segrest plays both shortstop and second base in high school and travel ball, but she is being recruited for shortstop currently. She believes her fielding is her best attribute entering college, and she thinks she can make an instant impact there.
She’s no slouch at hitting, however, as she hit .420 as a junior with 73 hits, 22 doubles, 3 home runs, 51 RBIs and 53 runs scored during her junior year where she was named first-team All-County.
“I’ve always been a pretty good hitter, but there’s definitely better hitters than me in the world. I would say the middle infield is where I’m best at and I think I can make an impact and help Faulkner out in the field. … I need to work on hitting outside pitches and driving the ball to the right side of the field. Other than that, I need to keep fielding ground balls and getting my arm stronger.”
The Faulkner program she is joining is a great program. Wynn, who started the program in 1992, is entering his 32nd season.
The Eagles have posted winning records in 13 of the last 20 seasons and has earned 30 or more wins 11 times while earning bids to the NAIA Region XIII tournament in 12 of the last 13 seasons.
The Eagles best season came in 2018 when they went 48-16 and reached the NAIA World Series. Following the COVID-shortened season in 2020, Faulkner went 31-16 in 2021 and 28-20 in 2022 while tallying 27 conference wins during that stretch.
“I know a couple of people that are already there, and I know they’re a great team. I’ve watched a lot of their games and the people I’ve talked to said they fell in love not only with the team but also the school. … Coach Wynn was a big part of me committing. I like catches that will work me hard and I think he does a good job with that. He knows everything about the program because he started it. It’s a good fit for me.”