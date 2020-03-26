Many Americans have found themselves with more time on their hands, especially on weekdays. With some golf courses in the region closing down, the Emerald Mountain Golf Club in Wetumpka has seen a rise in numbers, giving people a rare taste of sports while much of the world has shut down.
“We’re busier, not necessarily on the weekend but you can when we have had some nicer weather,” Emerald Mountain general manager Erich Flynn said. “It shows up during the week when we have had some steady numbers. With people at home and trying to get out to not go stir crazy, this seems like a good opportunity for them. “
Flynn said they have seen an influx of new customers plus the return of several old faces with the return of spring weather. He said it has been good to see people staying positive.
“They are very appreciative of the fact that we are open,” Flynn said. “They also want to feel safe which I think they do. They know we are doing the best we can under the circumstances. People are having a tough time with this but at least this is somewhat of a relief to take their mind off of that.”
Emerald Mountain is taking all the precautions necessary to stay open to the public. Flynn said they are only allowing two golfers in the pro shop at any time and they sanitize and disinfect anything used before someone else touches it including the card reader, counters, door handles and more.
Flynn said they have continued to wash down carts at the beginning and end of every day but they also wash down each cart after every use and they are willing to rewash carts at the customer’s request.
“We are doing our part to be safe and we ask everyone else to do theirs,” Flynn said. “I don’t think anyone can guarantee anything but we think if we can provide a service that isn’t jeopardising the public and gives a chance for people to come out, we want to do that.”
The course wants to stay open as long as possible but the staff knows that may not be an option if things get worse. However, until that decision is made, Emerald Mountain wants to provide a much-needed escape for golfers all over the region.
“Right now, we haven’t been told to shut down,” Flynn said. “We have had discussions but as long as we feel we are doing our part, we are confident we can stay safe.”