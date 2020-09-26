Stanhope Elmore could not have dreamt up a better start to Friday night’s road trip to Eufaula. On the Tigers’ opening possession, William Whitlow Jr. picked up a fumble and ran 52 yards for a Mustangs touchdown.
That would be the only bit of good news for Stanhope Elmore fans for quite some time as Eufaula reeled off five consecutive touchdowns on its way to a 35-13 victory. The Tigers’ multi-dimensional offense proved to be too much for the visitors to overcome.
After missing the extra point on the opening touchdown, Stanhope Elmore (3-3) did not hold the lead very long. Eufaula answered with a quick drive, capped by a 5-yard touchdown run from Jay Lewis less than two minutes later. The Tigers took the lead with a successful point after and they never gave it up.
Eufaula (4-2) got the biggest spark of the night from Devin Fuller, as his 95-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 14-6 late in the first quarter.
The Tigers would add one more score in the first half as Lewis found the end zone again with a short run, pushing the lead to 21-6 before the break.
Stanhope Elmore stayed in the game, shutting out Eufaula in the third quarter. However, the Mustangs still could not get anything going on offense and two of the team’s three fumbles came in the third frame which proved costly.
Eufaula opened the final quarter with a touchdown from Rodarius Thomas on a shovel pass from Hess Horne. Less than three minutes later, Horne found Ethan Black over the middle for a 27-yard touchdown pass to seal the game.
Stanhope Elmore got another fumble recovery late in the game and capitalized to cut into the margin of defeat. Antonio Trone capped off the scoring with a short touchdown run.
Stanhope Elmore coaches were unavailable after the game Friday night. Stats and info courtesy of Eufaula football.