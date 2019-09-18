When two teams dropped out of the region, Edgewood had an opportunity to take advantage of two bye weeks to prepare for the second half of the season. However, coach Darryl Free and the Wildcats decided to schedule another game and found an unfamiliar team that can give the AISA No. 5 team a tough non-region test.
“It’s just another week,” Free said. “They know this could be the best team we have played yet. They present a whole new set of challenges so we have a busy week to get ready for a quality team.”
Evangel-Alabaster (3-1) officially plays in an 8-man high school league but the Lightning are no strangers to challenging AISA teams when they get a chance. Evangel has won two state championships since 2015 and boasts one of the most prolific offenses in its league.
Quarterback Tyler Henderson has completed 65.1 percent of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns. In games against Pickens and Bessemer, he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception.
“They throw the ball a lot and throw it really well,” Free said. “(Henderson) can absolutely sling the ball. We are coming off games against double-wing, single-wing and an offset, multiple offense. Now we’re seeing two by two and trips and spread so it’ll present a whole new challenge for us.”
Henderson’s top receiver is Jett Lodge who has caught seven touchdowns and averages 26.7 yards per catch. Noah Shears leads the rushing attack with four touchdowns but the passing game will be the focus for Edgewood’s defense.
The Wildcats have not allowed more than one touchdown in a single game but they have not faced an offense like Evangel’s yet. Edgewood’s coaching staff is embracing the challenge and Free said he believes the experience will help the team moving forward.
“We will pick off the film and maybe do some things different here or there to prepare for the pass,” Free said. “It makes us evolve as a team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. We can go into the second half of the year and say there’s not much we haven’t seen at this point in the season.”
While Evangel has had plenty of success in the 8-man league, Free said the coaching staff is looking at film from the Lightning’s games against only other AISA opponents. Evangel has four wins against AISA schools in the last three seasons so the Wildcats know the challenge is not going to be easy.
“I haven’t looked at any of the 8-man stuff because it’s just completely different,” Free said. “It’s apples and oranges. We pay attention to the two AISA games they have played and see what they like to do to pull enough information from that.”
PREDICTION: Edgewood 49, Evangel-Alabaster 14