Wetumpka was supposed to start a new era back in August when the new football stadium was originally scheduled to open and even though that opening has been delayed, it has not killed off the excitement surrounding the athletic program. That excitement was on full display Sunday night as a small crowd from around the community showed up to the stadium as Musco Lighting put on a display to show off the stadium’s new lights which help the stadium stand out from most of the other venues around the state.
“It gives our program such a big lift,” Wetumpka athletic director Tim Perry said. “We have all been waiting for this stadium to open so now that it’s starting to become a reality, it’s exciting. This is something for us to look forward to, especially something that is as incredible as this. This isn’t just big for our football program but for our athletics program and our community.”
A small crowd showed up and spread out throughout the stadium to watch as Musco Lighting put on a show to several classic stadium anthems including “Thunderstuck” by AC/DC and “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne. Wetumpka made sure to give their fans a feel of a home game by playing a recording of Tomahawk Chop by the band.
“That gives us a game experience with the jumbotron and everything lit up,” Perry said. “Everyone is still in that football mentality so having a night like this is very special.”
The event was a well-kept secret for the most part but several athletes and coaches got wind of it and the news quickly spread. There were even some in attendance who saw the stadium lights on and cars gathering when driving by on Highway 14.
“Wetumpka has never had a facility like this,” Wetumpka mayor Jerry Willis said. “It goes back to when we built the first softball fields and baseball fields in the complex, this is an addition to that. For a community our size to have something of this quality is a little bit unusual. Tonight is just a test night but we are excited.”
Sunday’s light show provided just a glimpse of the different perks Wetumpka’s new stadium can provide. With the video board also in full operation Sunday, fans got to see some of the work that has already been put in to prepare for next year’s Friday night experience.
“There has been extensive training programs going on,” Willis said. “They are teaching some young people through the school system and some people that work with the city how to run the equipment we have in the press box. It’s quite complicated here.”
Willis has played a key role in providing the new facilities to Wetumpka which is expected to use the new stadium for football, soccer and track and field.
“Personally, I’ve been here 55 or 56 years so to see Wetumpka make this kind of progress is special,” Willis said. “This will enhance the quality of life and the quality of our young people’s life because this gives them opportunities that they have never had before… We’re just happy we, as a City Council, could be a part of this to help make it happen.”
While the project was officially approved last October, Willis has been working with this idea for quite some time. After Wetumpka made a run to its first ever appearance in a football state championship game in 2017, the program got a promise from the mayor himself and he has delivered.
“This is just great for our city and our community,” Perry said. “When Mayor Willis got up in front of the team after the 2017 season, he gave his word that he would build a palace. And he’s a man of his word because that’s what he has done.”