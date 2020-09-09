Edgewood will take a short trip to the other side of Montgomery this week as the Wildcats get set for a rematch that AISA football fans have been looking forward to for almost a year. After a 139-point offensive showdown that was decided by a single extra point in overtime during the 2019 season, the two teams are set to meet again this week with even more on the line.
The game is expected to be a crucial result in determining the top spot in AISA-AA Region 1. The Wildcats opened region play with a win against Banks last week but the Knights will open their region slate this week.
“We don’t want to focus on last year but we do talk about it,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “Our kids know how talented they are over there. We are going to try to just be us and not overcoach. The winner of this game will have a very good chance of hosting a playoff game and that’s one of our goals.”
Edgewood (3-0, 1-0) came out on top of last year’s shootout and Michael said he knows the players at Macon-East will be hungry to get a win after coming up short in that game. Michael saw the response from the Knights firsthand last season as he was on staff at Macon East before taking the head job at Edgewood over the summer, adding another storyline to Friday’s matchup.
“Those guys over there are my friends,” Michael said. “I am very appreciative of the years I spent over there. I know how competitive they are over there so it will be fun to have a chance to go against them.”
Macon East (3-0, 0-0) will have another explosive offense for the Wildcats to deal with this season. The Knights are averaging 37 points per game in their first three contests.
“They are very explosive offensively,” Michael said. “They are breaking long runs and hitting big passes. You have to try to limit the big play and force them to have 13- or 14-play drives.”
Leading the way is quarterback Kirkland Pugh, who is coming off a 268-yard, three touchdown performance while completing 13 of his 16 pass attempts. Tyler Daniels, Eric Lawson and Lane Goree each caught a touchdown from Pugh.
Edgewood has limited opposing offenses so far this season but all three in the regular season have been run-heavy attacks. The Wildcats will now have to adjust their focus to limiting Macon-East’s big plays through the air.
“The first three weeks we have seen teams that were not going to throw it a lot so we could sell out on the run,” Michael said. “We’re going to work on it a lot during practice. We have seen it before but we just have to remind ourselves of that.”
If Edgewood can limit Pugh through the air, the Knights can still counter with a strong rushing attack led by Carlos Carter. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the first three games, bringing a two-dimensional attack to the offense.
“That’s very difficult to prepare for,” Michael said. “Everybody really has to do their jobs and do them well.”
