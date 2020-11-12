Elmore County basketball coach Rodney Taylor will be pulling double duty for the Panthers this season, taking the reins for both the boys and girls varsity teams. Taylor will have plenty of returning weapons on both teams including eight combined starters who he hopes will make the job a little bit easier for him and a lot more successful for the Panthers.
On the boys side, the Panthers have their key players returning in the backcourt including all-county point guard Payton Stephenson. After winning just five games in each of the last two seasons, Elmore County believes this is the year it can make some noise even with the move up to Class 5A.
“It’s about the pieces that are coming back but also the schedule itself,” Taylor said. “Not many people played a schedule much tougher than we dealt with especially in the area. The outlook right now is really positive. We are set up to have a lot of success and we will be more competitive… The opportunity to host the area tournament this year is there more than it has been the last two years.”
Taylor did not shy away from setting the team’s goal at winning the area this season and while there will certainly be other contributors on the team, a lot of the high expectations come from the faith the team has in Stephenson. In his first season at the varsity level, Stephenson led the Panthers with 11.3 points per game and either scored or assisted on 73% of the team’s points last season.
“I dare say there is not another guard as good as Payton Stephenson in the area,” Taylor said. “I’d put him up there against anybody. And Payton handles all of that stuff really well. The pressure doesn’t bother him. He would always rather have the ball in his hand.”
Of course, the Panthers hope and believe Stephenson will not have to do it all on his own. Garrett Allen will be back for his second season to start at the other guard spot while Zion Reed and Cole Downey are also expecting to see big strides in their second year at the varsity level.
“With this group is the talent level will continue to improve but the main thing is having a year of growth,” Taylor said. “The physical growth and just the maturity will go a long way.”
Newcomer Jabari Murphy is expected to get plenty of playing time and could become one of the team’s top outside shooters this season. Zay Robinson and Caleb Jackson will also see some time at the guard position.
Reed will likely see more time in the post this season but he will find himself on the wing a lot on offense and Elmore County will be OK with that from its post players. Dylan Willis, Cole Boothe and Bam Autrey will all likely fill in a forward role but will not be limited to the paint.
“If you look at as our team as a whole, we have some tweener guys that can play inside or outside but really we have a bunch of guards,” Taylor said. “I want the ball pushed up the floor and this is a team that can do that. We’re going to push against everybody this year.”
Taylor is looking for that same kind of play style from the girls team and he is hoping for a smooth transition with all five starters back from last season.
“I think they can win the area too,” Taylor said. “You’re going to see the same style in both teams. We’re going to be pushing it as fast as we can and try to score as early and quick as we can.”
When that style comes to fruition on the court, a lot of weight will be put on Kelley Green and CK Bolton. The two guards led the team in points and assists last season and will likely see those numbers go up with a faster pace of play.
That kind of pace could also lead to more turnovers which was already a struggle for the Panthers last season, racking up more than 20 per game. However, while limiting turnovers is still a significant goal, Taylor believes there is no real way to avoid them completely and that’s the case at any level.
“Turnovers will increase but you’re hoping they are effort turnovers and not just mental mistakes,” Taylor said. “I don’t want them to get down on themselves at all. I told Kelley I don’t want to hear about turnovers this year because as much as the ball will be in your hands, turnovers will happen. If we’re trying to get out and run and the ball gets away a little bit, turnovers are going to happen sometimes so you just have to move on to the next play.”
Madison Britt, while limited at the start of the season, returns after leading the team in rebounds and blocks a year ago. Bri Autrey and Madelyn Becker will join her as the leading players in the post. Seanna O’Daniel and CJ Thornton are expected to be two of the key outside shooters for the Panthers.
Elmore County begins its season Friday night at home against Horseshoe Bend.