The Wetumpka softball team earned 40 wins last season, but the Lady Indians were disappointed with how their season ended.
Wetumpka was upset in back-to-back games in regionals last season, ending its season without a trip to state.
Now with all three pitchers and seven position players coming back, Wetumpka is eager to get back on the field.
“We lost two seniors last year but return pretty much our whole varsity squad back,” Indians coach Daryl Otwell said. “We have very big expectations for this team coming back. They won a lot of games last year. We couldn’t execute down the stretch and had a disappointing finish, but that fueled their fire. They are upset about how we finished last year and they’ve worked really hard this year.”
Otwell returns all three of his starting pitchers from last season, and that includes 2022 Elmore County Player of the Year Mya Holt.
Holt, who will start the majority of the season for the Lady Indians, is a Troy commit and earned 28 wins a year ago with a 1.09 earned run average with 160 strikeouts. Ella Watson earned 12 wins last year and had a 2.43 ERA, and she will serve as the No. 2 pitcher.
Ashley Burgess didn’t pitch as much as the other two last year but has worked hard to get back in the circle this season and will serve a productive role.
“Since I took the job at Wetumpka, these have been our main three pitchers,” Otwell said. “They all work hard and bring different things to the table. Mya is throwing better and has added a few pitches. We’re expecting big things from her this year. All three girls have improved and worked hard to get better at pitching.”
When they aren’t isn’t pitching, Holt and Watson will play center field and Burgess is expected to play left field with sophomore Chloe Taylor. Both will play significant innings.
In right field is returner Riley Dismukes, who has moved over from left field this year. She hit five home runs last year, third best of any returners.
The infield will feature a lot of familiar faces. Purdue signee Ashlynn Campbell will lock down shortstop, while Mari Beth Parette moves from first to third base this year. Taking over at first base is Lily Davenport, who mostly was a designated player last year.
Caylee Bowden played 40 games at second base last year, but she is being tested by newcomer Ava Farmer, a transfer from Autauga Academy.
The biggest preseason battle is at catcher, where junior Cassidy Bowers was expected to play before suffering an arm injury that will likely keep her out the entire season. In her absence, freshman Alyssa Brown and junior Gracie Spradlin are battling for that spot.