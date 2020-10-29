Despite region play wrapping up last week, Stanhope Elmore is waiting to hear about its fate in the Class 6A Region 3 standings as the Mustangs are still unsure who they will be playing in the first round of the postseason which begins next week. However, without having a known opponent to look ahead to, it may make it easier for the Mustangs to stay focused in on this week’s game against Smiths Station which is exactly what coach Brian Bradford wants to see from his players.
“We try to take them one game at a time,” Bradford said. “We don’t want to look ahead and it can be hard not to. We’re just now getting to where we are playing good football. We want to use this week to get better and get some momentum heading into the playoffs. This is when we want to peak.”
Stanhope Elmore (5-4) is sitting in the middle of a three-way tie for second place in the region and the tiebreaker will come down to non-region games. However, the Mustangs do not appear to control their own destiny and winning this week’s game may not matter at all in that tiebreaker decision.
The region’s seeding is expected to be determined by this week’s game between Helena and UMS-Wright. A Helena win would send Stanhope Elmore to Eufaula for a rematch against the Tigers while a Helena loss would clinch the two seed for the Mustangs and they would host Carver-Montgomery in the first round.
“We told the kids where we’re at and what could happen,” Bradford said. “We talked about it at the beginning of practice (Monday) but then never brought it up again. We want to win every game.”
It may be easier to stay focused on this week’s opponent because the Mustangs are so familiar with Smiths Station. The two teams have met in each of the last two seasons with each being decided by five points or less.
“This is the third year in a row we have played them,” Bradford said. “Both games were down to the wire so they were really good games. This is a good way to get us a chance to see good competition in a game.”
Smiths Station (3-6) is missing out on the postseason for the seventh consecutive year so this will be the team’s season finale but as with any 7A program, the Panthers bring plenty of challenges to the table for Stanhope Elmore to be worried about.
“They’re big and they’re physical up front,” Bradford said. “They have a lot of athletes and a lot of team speed. They look like they have a lot better athletes than they did last year.”
Stanhope Elmore may have some of its own hurdles to get past as it is still unclear whether or not all-purpose back Teddy Harris will be available this week. Harris was hurt early in last week’s game against Wetumpka and did not return to the field so the Mustangs may have to rely on some of their other weapons for production on offense.
“We’ve had different kids step up the last couple of games,” Bradford said. “Teddy is a phenomenal athlete and you can’t replace that but everybody else is stepping up.”
Chase Eddings, DJ McGhee and Jackson Thomas have become fillers in the passing game for Stanhope Elmore, becoming top targets for quarterback Trey Killingsworth when Harris has been off the field. Running back Antonio Trone racked up 27 carries in the win over Wetumpka and will likely see a steady dose of touches this week despite fumbling the ball twice on Friday.
“He’s got a good head on his shoulders so he’ll be just fine,” Bradford said. “That’s not going to affect him mentally at all. He’s been our workhorse and our leading rusher all year.”
PREDICTION: Stanhope Elmore 27, Smiths Station 17