The Elmore County football team made the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade last year, and now the Panthers look to reach the postseason in back-to-back seasons.
Led by second-year coach Kyle Caldwell, the schedule looks favorable, and last year’s combined record of opposing teams is 45-69.
Six of Elmore County’s opponents had a losing record last season, and two went winless. Out of the four teams that did have a winning record, one was in Class 1A while the three in 5A had a combined record of 26-5 and all reached the second round of the playoffs.
TRENDS
Elmore County opens the season this year against three straight opponents they beat last year by a combined score of 124-38. The Panthers will once again have the chance to start 3-0 but then they face Clay Central to open area play in Week 4.
Elmore County has gone 0-5 against Clay Central. The Panthers have also not found much success against rival Tallassee in recent years as they’ve lost seven straight and 10 of their last 11 matchups.
Against Beauregard, Elmore County has also lost five in a row and has not won since 2007.
On the flip side, Elmore County has won four of its last five against Jemison and has won nine of the last 12 games against the Holtville Bulldogs.
GAMES TO WATCH
While Tallassee has dominated this matchup in recent history, winning 10 of the last 11, last year’s game was an absolute thriller. It was the first time the game has been decided by one touchdown or less since 2015. This year, both teams return stars on both sides of the ball and it could come down to the last play again.
Valley and Elmore County battled it out last season for the final playoff spot in the region with the Panthers narrowly winning by four. With the game once again slated for the last week of region play, this game could very well decide which team makes the playoffs and which team doesn’t.
Holtville and Elmore County had a shootout for the ages last season with the Panthers winning, 63-48, and the game setting both school’s records for the most combined points in a game. Four of the last six matchups have been decided by two touchdowns or less.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jacori Tarver, Beauregard running back
Tarver showed off his skills last year against Elmore County, and he’s made quite the name for himself in the last year. As he rushed for 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, he also picked up Division I offers like Alabama State among others. The Hornets graduated two running backs and their starting quarterback, so look for them to ride the back of Tarver.
Jay Harper, Valley cornerback
Harper is ranked as one of the top players in Alabama’s Class of 2024, and the Wisconsin commit proved why with a stellar junior year. He broke up play after play last season and recorded 48 tackles with three interceptions, which led the Rams.
Carsyn Cobb, Marbury running back
Cobb has made a big impact the last few years in the Bulldogs’ backfield, and he looks to continue that role leading into his senior year. Despite losing to Elmore County last season, Cobb had a great game where he rushed for 158 yards and one touchdown on a 9.9 yards per carry average.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 – Elmore County at Marbury
Sept. 1 – Autaugaville at Elmore County
Sept. 08 – Elmore County at Sylacauga
Sept. 15 – Central Clay County at Elmore County
Sept. 22 – BYE
Sept. 29 – St. Clair County at Elmore County
Oct. 06 – Elmore County at Tallassee
Oct. 13 – Elmore County at Beauregard
Oct. 20 – Valley at Elmore County
Oct. 27 – Elmore County at Holtville
Nov. 3 – Jemison at Elmore County