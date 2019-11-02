Usually outgaining an opponent on offense plus two takeaways and twice as many first downs is a good formula for a victory but that was not the case for Holtville during its regular season finale at Marbury. Holtville turned the ball over three times in the first half, two of which were returned for touchdowns, as Marbury built a big lead on its way to a 36-14 rivalry win.
“We knew we could score,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “We were moving the football and doing a lot of things well; we were just turning the ball over. It was pretty simple.”
All three turnovers came from the hands of Holtville quarterback Drake Baker. He threw two interceptions and fumbled once which led to 20 points for Marbury.
Holtville (6-4) responded well in the second half as Baker and the offense turned things around on their second drive of the third quarter. After Holtville’s Tristan Bullard recovered a fumble forced by Lane Batyski, Baker took a shot down field and found Garrett Ingram for a 51-yard completion. Five plays later, Baker found the end zone with a 3-yard run to cut the lead to 23-7.
“A quarterback has to stay positive because you have to turn around and make plays again,” Franklin said. “Drake did that. He had a good night throwing the football other than the two picks. The first one was bad but Drake knew that and the second one was a good play by the other kid.”
Baker had to deal with chants of “overrated” from the Marbury crowd throughout the night but he finished with the most yards of offense from anyone on either team. Baker threw for 192 yards and a touchdown to go along with 123 yards on 19 carries on the ground.
Ingram was the favorite target in the passing game as he surpassed the century mark, recording 107 yards on five catches. Ethan Headley had two catches for 37 yards including a touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of our guys for coming out in the second half and competing,” Franklin said. “We just have to finish drives and not turn the football over. That was a big thing for us (Friday night). That was the difference in the ballgame.”
Holtville had an opportunity to cut its deficit to one possession after an interception from Copelin Gilliand in the third quarter but the offense had three personal foul penalties to stall the drive near midfield. Holtville finished with 139 yards of penalties including seven personal fouls.
“You can’t react to things that happen away from the ball,” Franklin said. “There were some questionable things that allowed emotions to come into play. Some uncalled for things and then it’s always the second party that gets called. It is what it is.”
Marbury put the game away on the following drive as Dantavius Bristow converted a third down with a 71-yard touchdown run. Bristow accounted for all three of Marbury’s offensive touchdowns and more than half of its total offense, finishing with 222 yards on the ground.
Franklin said there were positives to take from the night but he knows his team will have to be better as the postseason starts next week. Holtville will travel to face American Christian in the first round.
“A lot of folks are packing up and going home for the season,” Franklin said. “We get to play another week so we’re going to get prepared and do a better job.”