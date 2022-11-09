The Wetumpka baseball and softball programs sent five student athletes to the college ranks on Wednesday.
Wetumpka’s Ashlynn Campbell signed her National Letter of Intent with Purdue University softball, while the four other signees were each for baseball.
Ty Brooks and Jaxon Shineflew each signed NLIs with the University of South Alabama, Davis Wells signed his NLI with Southern Union State Community College, and Tyson Collier signed his NLI with Enterprise State Community College.
Campbell started the signings off, and she signed with Purdue after being committed for over a calendar year. She committed to the Boilermakers in October 2021.
Campbell has been a star for Wetumpka during her softball career. The leadoff hitter and shortstop had a stellar junior season in the spring of 2022 when she hit .537 with a .601 on base percentage. She recorded 86 hits on the year with 8 doubles, 10 triples, one home run, and 22 RBIs. She was a huge threat on the base paths with 55 stolen bases and 75 runs scored.
“I’ve put a lot of work in and it’s finally good to see it pay off,” Campbell said. “I’m excited to get up there but just the sacrifices that I’ve made and my parents have made, I know it’s going to pay off.”
Shineflew, a left-handed pitcher for the Indians, has been a staple in Wetumpka’s pitching rotation for the last few years after getting his first starts as a freshman.
Shineflew was arguably the county’s best pitcher last season as he recorded a 7-1 record with an impressive 1.02 earned run average. In 46.1 innings pitched, he allowed only eight earned runs on 28 hits and 16 walks. He struck out 79 batters in the process, nearly two batters per inning.
The southpaw has been committed to South Alabama since September 12, 2021.
“This feels like all the pressure has been lifted off,” Shineflew said. “I’ve been working for 15 years for this opportunity and it’s finally here. It just feels good to be able to make it.”
Joining Shineflew in Mobile is teammate and shortstop Ty Brooks, who has played fantastic defense behind Shineflew in every start.
Brooks will head to South Alabama as a middle infielder. The slick-fielding shortstop had the longest commitment of anyone who signed on Wednesday after committing all the way back in July of 2021.
Brooks is one of the best fielding infielders in the entire state, but he can also swing the bat as well as anyone. In a stellar junior year, he hit .416 with 32 hits, five doubles, five triples, 22 RBIs, 42 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases.
“I’m excited to go to a program where I know I’m wanted. That’s what separate them in my recruiting process. They were one of the first to offer me and I didn’t commit for seven months. But every single week, they were on the phone with me and they made me feel wanted and important.”
Wells, who has also been committed for over a calendar year, signed with Southern Union State CC after committing there in October of 2021. Wells is one of the team’s best utility players as he plays both catcher and outfield, usually interchangeably.
He is signing with SUSCC as a catcher, but will play anywhere as long as his bat is in the lineup.
Wells is joining plenty of former Wetumpka baseball players in the Southern Union program. From last year’s team, teammates Noah Jones, Dawson Fuller and Douglas Johnson are all currently playing in the program.
“It’s relieving. We’ve had this scheduled for a long time. It’s a dream and now I can just play this year and have no stress or worries. I have the option to play anywhere when I get there. I’m a hitter, so I’ll play wherever they need me.”
The team’s most recent commit, Collier, just committed to play for Enterprise State Community College last week. The right-handed flamethrower impressed the team at a tryout with his skills and powerful throwing arm.
Collier can reach into the high 80 miles per hour with his fastball, and he hopes to use that to his advantage when he gets to the college level.
He quickly made his decision after meeting with the coaching staff and seeing the facilities.
“It feels great,” Collier said. “It’s been a lot of hard work and dedication. There’s been a lot of ups-and-downs, but it all ends up being great in the end. I really like their field and the coaches have been fantastic. Their pitching coach is younger and just while I was there, he helped me with some mechanics and minor issues.”