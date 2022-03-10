The Wetumpka football program sent five seniors to play at the collegiate level on Thursday morning.
Wetumpka’s Avery Thomas (Belhaven University), Imarius Roberts (Birmingham Southern University), Alex Londell (Huntingdon College), Lamarius Jackson (Lane College) and P.J. Merkerson (Chilton Prep Academy) all signed their National Letters of Intent with their respective colleges.
The five signees join a long list of 30 total Wetumpka football players that have signed to play college football in the last nine years.
“Today didn’t happen by accident,” Former Wetumpka coach and Athletic Director Tim Perry said. “These young men and their families in front of us right now, this is the result of countless hours and hard work. This is sacrifice and determination. They had to learn very early to establish priorities and those priorities are academics first and athletics second.”
Thomas, who signed with Belhaven University, was one of the top defensive backs and punt returners not only in Elmore County, but across the entire state. During the season for the Indians, Thomas helped lead a stout defense and recorded 30 tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 pass break ups and 1 forced fumble.
He was named to the Herald’s All-County football team and played in the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. He was the only player from Elmore County to participate in the All-Star event.
He is joining a Belhaven squad that is on the rise. Belhaven has won 10 combined games in its last two seasons. In the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Belhaven went 3-2 and then followed that up with a 7-3 record in the 2021 season.
Perry said that Belhaven’s coaching staff made multiple trips to visit the team and Thomas, and that was what ended up catching Thomas’ attention the most.
“It’s a dream come true,” Thomas said. “I always had a dream that I’d be like my dad and play collegiate sports. I’m really excited. The coaches really came in and they told me about the team and how I’d fit in, and that really persuaded me.”
Roberts, who signed with Birmingham Southern College, played defensive line for the Indians and ended his Wetumpka career with a strong senior season. Birmingham-Southern is coming off a fantastic season where they went 10-2 and 6-1 in conference play.
Roberts was heavily influenced by the family aspect of the team and coaching aspect, and said the coaches made him seem like he was included in the family and not just another player getting a scholarship.
“It really means a lot because in my family, we have athletes but none ever really make it,” Roberts said. “I’m one of few that made it. I feel really proud of myself to pull through and sign. It was really a family thing. They were more family. I loved the campus and the coaching staff.”
Londell, who signed with Huntingdon College, was one of top kickers in the state this past season. He was named to the Herald’s All-County team after making 18 of his 21 point after attempts.
Londell had multiple scholarship offers to choose from, but ultimately decided on Huntingdon due to how close to home it was.
“It means everything to me to sign,” Londell said. “This is what I’ve been playing for the last four years. It feels good. It’s like a weight off my shoulders now. Me and my family have talked about it and it was the best option financially and it’s close to home. Everything was in the right spot.”
Jackson was another one of the Wetumpka players who had numerous offers, but he ended up deciding on Lane College after an official visit to campus just this past weekend.
Jackson had a successful senior season where he recorded 47 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception and 2 pass break ups. During his official visit this past weekend, Jackson said he fell in love with the campus and the team and couldn’t wait to make it back.
The Lane College Dragons went 6-4 last season with a 3-3 record in conference play.
“I’ve been working since I was a little kid and it’s a dream turned into a reality,” Jackson said. “ It was the location where I wanted to be. It’s not too far from home but it’s far enough. I fell in love with the coaching staff and the team while I was up there.”
Merkerson was one of the biggest and best tight ends in the area last season, and that showed by his production on the football field.
Merkerson had an average of 20 yards per catch last year as he reeled in three touchdowns throughout the season, nearly half of the passing touchdowns the Indians had.
He will join a Chilton Prep Academy squad that is entering its second season as a program. They went 4-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs during the 2021 program. Merkerson decided to go with CPA due to his relationship with head coach Blake Shirah.
“This feels great,” Merkerson said. “I want to thank my grandma because she is the one who got me here. I’m glad to be playing football at the next level. I’m just ready to play now. My dad coached coach Shirah, and I want to give him a chance. I’m picking him because he’s family to me. I’m glad to play for him.”