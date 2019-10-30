There may be some disappointment surrounding the Wetumpka football team after a 5-5 regular season.
But the Indians will be one of the final 32 teams in Class 6A and they are starting a brand new season this week as they search for the elusive state championship trophy. For the fourth straight season, Wetumpka has a bye week to get prepared for the playoffs as it looks to its first-round meeting with Bessemer City but Indians coach Tim Perry said it’s about more than getting a head start.
“It gives you a week to work on yourself and take some extra time to not worry about another opponent,” Perry said. “We are watching film and starting to develop our game plan but that’s not as much of a priority as working on things we need to improve on. We’ll do a little bit but our focus this week will not be on Bessemer City.”
While some coaches may argue a bye week before the postseason can make you rusty before the playoffs, Perry believes it can bring an extra boost of energy to his players and staff. Wetumpka will practice Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon before finishing out the week Thursday morning then turning its full attention to Bessemer City. Perry said he may go see Bessemer City play at Minor on Thursday night to scout the Purple Tigers.
“I like the fact that we can take a break of the routine before the playoffs,” Perry said. “We can give the players some time off so you’re not stale and don’t feel like you’re in a rut. When you break the mental routine, you can get everyone recharged and bring some more energy to the table when you get back to practice.”
Wetumpka’s staff has spotted a few things on film it feels it needs to work on and this week will provide it with an opportunity to do so before a win-or-go home game. It also gives Wetumpka a chance to throw in a wrinkle or two to catch its postseason opponents off guard.
“There are some things we want to improve on in every aspect of the game,’ Perry said. “Offensively, we feel like there are some plays we are not executing very well and we want to work on those. Defensively, we want to work on different techniques and fundamentals that you can always improve on.”
Another priority during the bye week will be getting any injuries healed up so players can return in the playoffs. The Indians have had better luck with injuries but they have not gotten by completely unscathed.
Starting offensive lineman Alex Wallace has recovered from a pinched nerve in his shoulder but he is still week-to-week in concussion protocol. Starting defensive tackle Brentoni Stoudemire retweaked his shoulder during last week’s loss to Muscle Shoals but he is day-to-day moving forward. Leading receiver Jaleel Johnson went down with what appeared to be a groin injury last week but Perry said Johnson is fine.
“That’s a big part of it and that’s why we want to give them some time off,” Perry said. “We’re going to cut back on the length of practice and not have as much contact, if any at all. We want to avoid getting nicked up this week so we can go into next week as healthy as we can be.”