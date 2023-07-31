PHOTOS: Edgewood Academy football opens fall practice
Edgewood Academy, Elmore County and Wetumpka all took advantage of the opportunity and began fall camp. Holtville began practice on Tuesday afternoon, while Stanhope Elmore and Tallassee have to wait until August 7 due to having spring camp.
Edgewood Academy was the first team to hit the field on Monday as the Wildcats were practicing at 7 a.m. Ironically, Edgewood is also the first team to play a game this season.
The Wildcats begin the season a week earlier than any other team in the county. They open the season at Fort Dale Academy on Friday, August 18. That gives head coach Chad Michael less than three full weeks to get his team ready for their first regular season game and get his new starting quarterback ready to go.
“The start of fall camp is always fun because it means football season has officially started,” Michael said. “It’s a chance to start over and it’s exciting. We have one less week this year, but luckily we’re able to do so much in the summer now that we’re usually ahead of the game by the time the first day of practice comes along.”
Ethan Evans looks to take over at starting quarterback after Austin Champion has led the offense for the last two and a half seasons. Champion led the Wildcats to three straight playoff appearances and two playoff wins.
Evans got started with the offense this summer, so he’s had a little bit of time to learn his role.
“We started the first week of June with him, and he’s done a great job throwing the ball,” Michael said. “We’re excited about what he brings our team athletically, and now we have three weeks to put it together.”
Another team replacing their starting quarterback is Elmore County, which was up just as early as Edgewood. The Panthers hit the weight room early Monday morning before getting on the field right before 9 a.m.
Elmore County is entering Year 2 of the Kyle Caldwell era, and the first year under the new coach went well. The Panthers went 7-4 and reached the playoffs for the first time in a decade.
Caldwell said his coaching staff has bonded this offseason as they enter their second year, and his team is ready to get out and open the season against Marbury on August 25.
“These kids are excited,” Caldwell said. “Officially it’s here, but they’ve felt ready since our last 7-on-7 this summer and now we get to put pads on at the end of the week. They’re working hard and they’re ready to take that next step.”
Wetumpka got the latest start on Monday afternoon as the Indians hit the field right around 5 p.m. Second-year coach Bear Woods wanted his team to get used to the heat, so they got on the turf in the middle of the day.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald The Wetumpka football team started fall camp on Monday, July 31.
The Indians have high hopes after going 7-4 and reaching the Class 6A playoffs a year ago. Now with third-year starting quarterback Nate Rogers returning for his senior season, the Indians offense looks to make another postseason run.
Rogers is joined by Mike Dillard and Malik Owens, the team’s leading rusher (outside of Rogers) and leading receiver from a season ago.