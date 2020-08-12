After getting past the acclimation to start the official fall practice period, football teams finally got to fully suit up with full pads for the first time last week, bringing some extra energy to the practice field.
“It’s great to hit,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “You can definitely see not having spring training though. From a head coach perspective, you can tell we’re behind. We have to get back in the groove. The kids are working hard but we have to get that physicality back and this helps with that.”
While coaches have seen the jump in excitement levels, there is still going to be some time before players are used to the pads and are ready to face full contact at game speed. They may be running out of time to prepare for that with season openers beginning next week but coaches expected to find that hurdle this year after missing the spring period.
“They have to learn how to hit again,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “It’s been nine months since we played a football game and they had any contact whatsoever. It takes time to overcome that. Football is still a contact sport. We’ve been in helmets but it’s not the same. They have to get acclimated to the extra equipment and extra heat then they have to get to the actual contact part.”
Teams wasted no time in making their practices look a little bit different in pads, bringing in more competition to help coaches make some last minute evaluations before the season begins. Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said everything up to this point has been helpful but players can make a much bigger impression once the pads go on.
“We’re wanting to see who is making plays,” Perry said. “Now that we’re in pads, the contact aspect of the game is brought in. We have to see who can handle that contact and make plays even when you’re hot or when you’re sore. You have to make plays when that fatigue starts to set in.”
Teams were also allowed to get in their first intrasquad scrimmages Friday as coaches got their first look to see how far behind their teams are compared to past seasons.
“That was a big step,” Perry said. “We can tell we missed a lot including spring practice and three months in the weight room. We missed a lot of reps. We still have a little ways to go. We’re not where we would be if we didn’t have to deal with all of that but we’re gaining ground.”
While some setbacks are to be expected, coaches want to make sure they can point to what needs to be worked on over the next week to correct as much as possible before Week 0.
“We needed to see what we looked like on the game field and what we needed to correct,” Battles said of Tallassee’s scrimmage. “Our effort has been really good but we have to have some folks step up. We have to clean up a lot of the little things. Everybody knows the X’s and O’s but it’s going to come down to that little stuff now. That’s where we are.”