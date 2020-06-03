The Board of Trustees of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust will hold its second quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. June 11 in the Lanark Pavilion at the Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook.
The meeting is being held outdoors under a covered pavilion to facilitate social-distancing guidelines for both board members and attendees. To help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, attendees are encouraged to maintain a constant distance of 6 feet from others and to wear a mask during the meeting. Attendees should also follow any additional instructions provided at the meeting.
Attendees are encouraged to dress casually due to the possibility of warm temperatures.
At this meeting, updates on Forever Wild program activities and tract assessments will be presented. This meeting will also provide an opportunity for any individual who would like to make comments concerning the program to address the board.
The public is invited to attend this meeting and is encouraged to submit nominations of tracts of land for possible Forever Wild program purchase. Written nominations may be submitted by email to Forever.Wild@dcnr.alabama.gov or by letter to the State Lands Division, Room 464, 64 N. Union St., Montgomery, Alabama, 36130. Nominations can also be made online at www.alabamaforeverwild.com/contact/nominate_land_tracts.
Quarterly meetings of the Forever Wild Board are held to maximize public input into the program. Forever Wild asks for active public participation in order to find the best places in Alabama to be identified and conserved in order to remain forever wild.
If Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations are needed, please contact Jo Lewis at (334) 242-3051 or Jo.Lewis@dcnr.alabama.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible, but at least 72 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.
