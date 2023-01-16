Former Edgewood Academy star Nathan Rourke has announced his decision to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Rourke, who was the Edgewood Academy quarterback during the 2015 season, announced his decision on Twitter.
He will be expected to compete for the back-up role behind starter Trevor Lawrence next year. The Jaguars current back-up quarterback, CJ Beathard, will be a free agent after the season ends.
The Jaguars are currently in the Division Round of the NFL Playoffs after they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, on Saturday night.
Rourke only played one season for Edgewood Academy after transferring from Canada for his senior season.
He has been playing for the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League and recently set a CFL record for the best completion percentage in a season.
Rourke said the decision was a challenging one, but said it has been a pleasure playing for his home province in the CFL in front of his family and friends.
“Ultimately my decision came down to my commitment to the pursuit of the dream I first had as a youngster watching Brett Favre win Super Bowls on NFL Films,” Rourke posted in a statement. “I am excited to announce that the realization of that dream starts today.”
At only 24 years old, Rourke had a stellar season this year with the BC Lions. He set a CFL record with a 78.7% completion percentage, and his 123.6 passer rating was second best in the history of the league.
He finished second in the league with 25 touchdown passes and sixth with 3,349 passing yards, despite only playing in 10 games and missing eight games with an injury.
He was named the Most Outstanding Canadian after last season, only the third quarterback to win the award.
Rourke’s name has been in the record books since he was a Wildcat in 2015. After transferring to Edgewood as the top-rated quarterback from Canada in hopes of getting a college scholarship, he helped lead the Wildcats to their sixth-consecutive state championship.
In the process, he tied an Alabama state record with 59 passing touchdowns. That season, he also completed 75% of his passes for 3,768 yards and added seven rushing touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions.
Rourke initially signed with a junior college, but only spent one season there before signing with Ohio University. There, he set program records for total touchdowns (111), total offensive yards (10,091), and rushing touchdowns (49).
After not hearing his name in the 2020 NFL Draft, he was selected by the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League Draft. He became the first quarterback drafted in the first 15 picks of the CFL Draft since Jesse Palmer was drafted in 2001.