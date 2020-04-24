After two days of the 2020 NFL Draft passed, Prince Tega Wanogho was still waiting to hear his name called. That all changed Saturday afternoon when he got the call that would change his life.
With the 210th overall pick in the sixth round, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Wanogho.
Wanogho grew up in Delta State, Nigeria but moved to Alabama as a teenager when he first learned to play the sport of football. Wanogho needed just one year at Edgewood to show off his size, speed and skill before he was signed to play college ball at Auburn.
He quickly moved to the offensive side of the line of scrimmage and became a three-year starter at left tackle for the Tigers. Wanogho was named All-SEC after his senior season in 2019.
Wanogho is listed at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds and will likely compete for a starting job as soon as camp begins with the Eagles.
