After facing some disappointment when no NFL team came calling after the NFL Draft two weeks ago, Nathan Rourke got to make a little bit more history as he is returning closer to home. Rourke was drafted 15th overall in the second round of the Canadian Football League Draft by the BC Lions last Wednesday evening.
Rourke, who starred for one season at Edgewood, became the first quarterback taken in the first 15 picks of the CFL Draft since Jesse Palmer was drafted in 2001. Palmer went on to be a quarterback for five seasons in the NFL.
In just one year at Edgewood, Rourke lit up the AISA record books. He tied the state record with 59 total touchdowns while throwing for 3,789 yards and just three interceptions.
After spending one season at community college, Rourke moved to Ohio where he became a household name for the Bobcats. Rourke finished his career with program records for total touchdowns (111), total offensive yards (10,091) and rushing touchdowns (49).
Rourke was born in Victoria, British Columbia, which is just 70 miles from the BC Lions’ stadium. Rourke is still hoping for a call to the NFL one day but he is excited to start the next chapter of his career at the professional level.
“So excited to join a franchise such as BC,” Rourke’s Twitter account posted after the draft. “I was born in Victoria, have family all over BC so I was a Lion fan growing up. Dream come true! Can’t wait to get started!”