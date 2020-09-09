It may just be the fourth week of the season but this week’s matchup at Hohenberg Field looks like a playoff game on paper. It may be due to the fact this game was played late in the postseason in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018 but it also could easily be a preview of a playoff matchup this November.
Wetumpka (2-1) is hosting an undefeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa team and while coach Tim Perry does not want his team to feel a postseason spot is already in hand, he does want to use this week’s game as a measuring stick to help his team understand the challenges that may lie ahead. With a short break from region play, Perry believes this can serve as an early test for his players.
“We have an opponent we could see again in the playoffs,” Perry said. “We want to approach this as a playoff game. We’re not trying to start thinking about playoffs and looking past other games but this is how we want to approach a playoff game.”
Hillcrest (3-0) is still searching for some revenge from the past playoff meetings after seeing Wetumpka end its season two years in a row. Wetumpka feels like it still knows the Patriots but even after just one year without a matchup, Perry expects to see some changes.
“They are familiar to a certain extent,” Perry said. “(Hillcrest) coach (Sam) Adams and all his staff have had a lot of success over there. We are very impressed with their team. We are familiar but they have made some changes just like we have. You make those based off your personnel.”
The Patriots are coming off an emotional high after strolling to a win over local rival Brookwood, jumping out to a 35-0 first half lead before seeing a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Hillcrest’s offense exploded behind another big night from quarterback Ethan Crawford. Despite being just a sophomore, Crawford has already gotten national attention as a dual-threat quarterback, receiving offers from Kentucky, Maryland and Southern Miss.
“We’re very impressed with him and he’s a big-time player,” Perry said. “He’s not playing like a sophomore. Any time you have a dual-threat quarterback that has that strong of an arm, that presents a tremendous challenge.”
Crawford is the key to Hillcrest’s offense but the Patriots use several different players to get the job done through the air and on the ground. Running backs Tyler Smith and Marcus Wilkins will get most of the carries in the running game while Crawford will look to his favorite receiver Andre Siler through the air.
“They have so many weapons offensively,” Perry said. “We can’t go into this game thinking we can only stop the run because they do both very well. We’re going to have to play a complete game.”
Wetumpka is coming off consecutive strong offensive performances but it did struggle with some inconsistent play in the second half of last week’s win over Helena. Perry said the offense likely will not be able to afford those same inconsistencies this week against a strong Hillcrest defense.
“They have great team speed on defense and can really fly to the ball,” Perry said. “We have to be patient against a team like that. We want to hit some big plays but we want to put together some methodical drives.”
PREDICTION: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 38, Wetumpka 28