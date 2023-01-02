A former Stanhope Elmore football star is getting the chance to showcase his talents in front of NFL scouts this spring.
Jake Andrews, the starting center at Troy University, has been invited to participate in the NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from February 27 through March 6.
The 2018 Stanhope Elmore graduate has spent the past five seasons with Troy but is foregoing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft. He is currently rated as the No. 9 center in the NFL Draft according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper.
Andrews was an offensive tackle in high school, but shifted to different positions across the offensive line during his time in Troy. In his career, he played 2,796 offensive snaps at guard and center and allowed just six sacks on 1,653 passing attempts. He finished his four-year career with a 98.5 efficiency rating per Pro Football Focus.
This season, Andrews was a first team All-Sun Belt selection in his first year of playing center. He played all but three snaps in Troy’s season and allowed only four sacks on 490 pas blocking situations.
He helped lead the Trojans to a 12-2 overall record, 11-game win streak, a Top 25 ranking in all major polls, and a Sun Belt conference championship. He was also called for only four penalties all season as he allowed only four hits and 11 hurries the entire year.
In 2021, Andrews played guard and allowed just one sack in 468 passing situations. Hallowed 12 pressures and just three hits on the quarterback while earning a No. 29 ranking nationally among all guards in pass protecting. He did not allow a sack in the final 10 games of the year.
Andrews will look to impress scouts at the NFL Combine with his strength. He is one of the strongest players across the country and posted maxes of 415 pounds on power clean, 600 pounds on squat, 450 pounds on bench press, and 585 pounds on deadlift.