A former Wetumpka baseball star is changing college baseball teams.
Seth Johnson, a former Wetumpka standout and the 2019 Elmore County Baseball Player of the Year, is transferring from Troy University to play baseball at Harding University in Arkansas.
Johnson signed with Troy out of high school when he graduated in the spring of 2020.
At Troy, the 6-foot-6 outfielder found success in limited action. In 88 at bats spanning across 38 games in two years, Johnson hit .239 with five doubles, one triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs.
At Wetumpka, Johnson was a three-sport athlete in baseball, football and basketball. He had a stellar career in baseball, earning numerous honors for his play.
During his 2019 season when he won the Elmore County Player of the Year, Johnson hit .460 with eight home runs and 26 doubles. His 26 doubles ranked him ninth in AHSAA history for doubles in a season.
While he shined in the lineup, he also shined on the mound. He was the Indians’ No. 1 on the mound and finished the season with an 8-3 record and 61 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings.
Johnson then returned for his senior season but it was cut short due to COVID-19.
Despite the short season, Johnson hit .394 with a .574 on base percentage and two home runs.
Now with the move to Harding University, Johnson looks to make an instant impact with the Bison. Harding, which is a NCAA Division II school that participates in the Great American Conference, had a successful season in 2022.
The Bison went 32-19 with a 21-12 conference record, earning them the No. 3 seed following the regulars season. They went 1-2 in the GAC conference tournament.
Harding University is led by head coach Patrick McGaha, who is in his 17th year as the head coach at Harding. He has a 440-355 overall record and has led the Bison to 10 conference tournament appearances and one NCAA Tournament appearance.
He is the longest tenured coach in the GAC.